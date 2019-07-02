New EastEnders character Jonno actually starred in Titanic

Jonno arrived on The Square this week. Picture: BBC

By Naomi Bartram

Who plays Jonno in EastEnders and what TV shows have you seen him in before?

Things are about to get a lot more complicated for EastEnders' Highway brothers Callum and Stuart after their dad turned up in Walford.

Jonno (Richard Graham) has arrived in Albert Square ahead of Callum’s wedding to fiancé Whitney Dean - and he’s already rubbing a few people up the wrong way.

The reluctant boys met their dad for lunch in Walford East, where Jonno made it clear he’s not impressed with Callum’s career choices.

After an awkward start, he then managed to charm Whitney (Shona McGarty), before things didn’t go quite so well when he met Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) and his son Ben (Max Bowden) in the Queen Vic.

Jonna is already causing drama on The Square. Picture: BBC

But while we don’t know much about Jonno just yet, it turns out the actor who plays him has had some big roles in the past.

So, who is he and why do EastEnders’ fans recognise him?

Who plays Jonno in EastEnders and what else has he starred in?

Jonno is played by 59-year-old actor Richard Graham who was born in Farnborough, Kent.

Before his role in EastEnders, Richard played Quartermaster George Rowe in the 1997 movie Titanic.

George was charged with helping women and children into the lifeboats after the ship began to sink before he tragically killed himself.

Richard played George Rowe in Titanic. Picture: Titanic/Paramount Pictures

He also starred in 2002 film Gangs of New York, Vera Drake, My Beautiful Laundrette, Under Suspicion, The Kid and The Bounty and In The Name of the Father.

While his other TV credits include The Bill, Midsomer Murders, Silent Witness, Whitechapel and Heartbeat, Maisie Rain, Inspector Morse, New Tricks and Pie in the Sky.

Soap fans may also recognise Richard for playing Billy Alexander in Hollyoaks for a brief time in 2011. Richard appeared as the father of Mercedes, Jacqui and Theresa McQueen, for three months at the time.

So it's fair to say he has quite an impressive CV…

How long will he be in EastEnders?

While Richard is only playing a guest role right now, Ricky Champ – who plays Stuart Highway – has teased that his appearance is set to ruffle some feathers.

“You see where Stuart’s aggression comes from and why Callum is so reluctant to come forward about how he feels as he has someone who has suppressed him and put him down all these years,” he told Metro.co.uk.

“It’s all about Callum trying to be the man to prove himself to his dad – but that’s not who he wants to be. He just wants his dad to be proud of him but he’s never going to be because nothing he ever does is good enough."