Why isn't EastEnders on BBC One tonight?

EastEnders won't be on tonight. Picture: BBC One

By Naomi Bartram

The BBC One soap has been cancelled after a scheduling clash.

EastEnders fans will be disappointed if they turn on BBC One tonight hoping to catch another drama-packed episode of the soap.

Unfortunately, it’s actually been cancelled for one night only, with the launch of the FIFA Women's World Cup shown in its place.

Tonight France will take on South Korea at 8pm, so TV fans will be left without their dose of the Square.

To make it up to ’Enders’ fanatics, two episodes were shown on Thursday evening and an action-packed summer trailer also dropped.

BBC wrote on Twitter last night: “Hold the phone! Not ONLY are we going to be dropping our summer trailer like it’s hot today.

“There are also two episodes of #EastEnders tonight. 7.30pm and 8.30pm. You won’t want to miss a single minute.”

Not everyone is happy with the last minute change though, as one wrote: “Not on tomorrow tho!”, and a second added: “We will miss this 2night!”

On Thursday evening, viewers saw Ben Mitchell and Callum Highway give into temptation following their emotional heart-to-heart.

Before the steamy encounter, Callum broke down crying over his troubled relationship with girlfriend Whitney, while Ben also opened up on struggling to come to terms with his sexuality.

And in the explosive summer teaser, it looks as their affair is about to heat up even more with Callum (Tony Clay) going to great lengths to keep their romance under wraps.

Unfortunately, it things are set to turn nasty though when his abusive dad turns up on the square ready to cause trouble.

Elsewhere in the trailer, child killer Bobby Beale is back on the scene and causes Max Branning to suffer an emotional breakdown.

Max (Jack Wood) is set to come face to face with Bobby - played by newbie Clay Milner Russell - after he killed his daughter Lucy back in 2017.

After being framed for Lucy’s murder, Max was forced to go on the run, so he’s not exactly happy to see Bobby return from the youth detention centre and looks set to get his revenge.

Plenty more surprises are also in store, as Sharon Mitchell (Letitia Dean) discovers that she's pregnant - but is the baby husband Phil’s or lover Keanu Taylor’s?

The arrival of Adrian Edmondson sparks a new love story for Jean Slater while Jack Branning and Keanu Taylor both get in trouble with the law.

EastEnders will be back in its usual spot on Monday, June 10 at 8pm.