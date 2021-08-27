Pregnant EastEnders star Kellie Bright’s real-life husband appears in robbery scenes

Kellie Bright's husband appeared in EastEnders. Picture: BBC/Twitter

Who is Kellie Bright's husband and is he in EastEnders? Here's what we know about Paul Stocker...

EastEnders fans were shocked when they spotted a very familiar face in the Queen Vic - Kellie Bright’s husband.

Kellie’s character Linda Carter Linda Carter was caught up in a terrifying robbery this week when two men broke into the Queen Vic.

The landlady was approached from behind by one of the men, who ordered her to hand over the charity money collected during Whitney Dean’s (Shona McGarty) gig.

Kellie Bright's husband is also an actor. Picture: BBC

Linda tried to call husband Mick (Danny Dyer), but one of the men noticed and grabbed her by the arm.

Luckily Zack Hudson (James Farrar) heard the commotion and raced downstairs to chase the burglars off.

But while the tense scenes played out, many viewers noticed that 44-year-old Kellie Bright’s real-life husband Paul Stocker was portraying one of the robbers.

Due to social distancing measures, the actors have to stay two metres apart at all time.

This means that the actors’ real-life partners have been brought in to allow scenes to look as true to life as possible.

One fan wrote on Twitter: "Good to see Kellie Bright's husband make another appearance in EastEnders. This time as robber of the Vic."

Kellie Bright is expecting a baby with her husband Paul Stocker. Picture: Instagram

"I thought I recognised the name of the thug who attacked Linda, it's Paul Stoker, Kellie Bright's husband,” another said.

Paul is an actor himself and has previously appeared in Atonement 2007 with Keira Knightley and James McAvoy.

He has appeared in a string of stage productions, including Two Noble Kinsmen, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night Time and Six Degrees of Separation.

And this isn’t Paul’s first EastEnders appearance as he starred in the soap back in 2016 and is thought to have stepped in for Jake Wood as Max Branning in numerous kissing scenes last year.

Meanwhile, Kellie met her husband when she starred in a play with him and they married in 2014.

They now have two sons together, Freddy, 9, and Gene, 4, and are expecting their third “miracle” child after undergoing IVF.