Inside EastEnders' Samantha Womack and Coronation Street star Oliver Farnworth's secret romance

17 May 2021, 10:32

Samantha Womack is loved up with Corrie star Oliver Farnworth
Samantha Womack is loved up with Corrie star Oliver Farnworth. Picture: Twitter/@Sam_Womack

Who is Coronation Street star Oliver Farnworth and is he dating Samantha Womack? Here's what we know...

Ex-EastEnders star Samantha Womack has found love with Coronation Street star Oliver Farnworth.

The 48-year-old - who played Ronnie Mitchell - is said to have grown close to Oliver while working alongside him in the 2019 stage adaptation of The Girl On The Train.

Oliver is best known for playing Will Hackett in Hollyoaks in 2006, as well as Andy Carver in Corrie between 2014-2017.

Samantha recently shared an adorable string of photos with her other half on Twitter, including a sweet selfie with their dog.

This comes after the actress announced her split from husband Mark last summer, after almost a decade of marriage.

The couple married in 2009 and have two children together - Ben, 20, and Lilly, 16 - while Mark also has a son called Michael from his first marriage to Mary Therese McGoldrick.

Read More: Why is Ian Beale not in EastEnders and has Adam Woodyatt left for good?

A source told The Sun: “Samantha’s chemistry with Oliver was clear to see on stage and they remained close after the production.

“They couldn’t be happier and have loved dating away from the public eye.

“They’ve met each other’s families and it all feels very natural. They’re totally smitten with each other.

“Plus her ex Mark is happy for her too. It’s all very grown-up and modern.”

Samantha Womack and her ex-husband Mark
Samantha Womack and her ex-husband Mark. Picture: Getty Images

Samantha has previously opened up about the breakdown of her marriage, explaining why she chose to stay living with her ex in their Bedfordshire home.

She said last year: “Our family home is big enough and we’re co-existing happily. There’s no rush to change things.

“But now feels like the right time to be honest and admit that we are no longer together.

“We’ve been happily living together ever since. It’s bizarre but these have probably been the best years we’ve had as a family.”

Samantha also explained they ‘wanted different things’ from the next chapter of their lives, adding: "It's bizarre but these have probably been the best years we've had as a family.

“It sounds cheesy but Mark's still my soulmate, it's just our marriage is over. Our relationship has just taken a different route."

Now Read: Who plays Bernie Taylor in EastEnders?

Eastenders Latest

See more Eastenders Latest

Bernie Taylor is played by Clair Norris in EastEnders

Who plays Bernie Taylor in EastEnders?

Ian Beale hasn't been on EastEnders since last year

Why is Ian Beale not in EastEnders and has Adam Woodyatt left for good?
Who plays Kheerat Panesar in EastEnders?

Who plays Kheerat Panesar in EastEnders?

Alex Ferns played Trevor in EastEnders in 2000

Who played Trevor Morgan in EastEnders and where is Alex Ferns now?
Whitney Dean knocked someone down with her car

Who did Whitney Dean run over in EastEnders?

Trending on Heart

Here's what you need to get into Portugal

Portugal entry requirements: Do you need proof of COVID vaccination for travel?

Travel

Holly Willoughby is wearing a green midi dress from Great Plains

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her green floral dress from Great Plains

Celebrities

Brain McFadden has become a dad again

Brian McFadden and fianceé Danielle Parkinson welcome first baby together

Celebrities

The cast of Innocent and where you've seen them before

Innocent season 2 cast: Who is in the ITV drama and where have you seen them before?
Innocent season 1 aired back in 2020

What happened at the end of Innocent season 1?

The Pursuit of Love is airing on BBC this Spring

How many episodes are there of The Pursuit of Love?