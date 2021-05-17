Inside EastEnders' Samantha Womack and Coronation Street star Oliver Farnworth's secret romance

Samantha Womack is loved up with Corrie star Oliver Farnworth. Picture: Twitter/@Sam_Womack

Ex-EastEnders star Samantha Womack has found love with Coronation Street star Oliver Farnworth.

The 48-year-old - who played Ronnie Mitchell - is said to have grown close to Oliver while working alongside him in the 2019 stage adaptation of The Girl On The Train.

Oliver is best known for playing Will Hackett in Hollyoaks in 2006, as well as Andy Carver in Corrie between 2014-2017.

Samantha recently shared an adorable string of photos with her other half on Twitter, including a sweet selfie with their dog.

It IS!!!!! How could you tell ? Here’s some funny ones of his gorgeous face 🥰 https://t.co/EjEVS2JXdM pic.twitter.com/qegUk76Bdu — Sam Womack (@Sam_Womack) May 14, 2021

This comes after the actress announced her split from husband Mark last summer, after almost a decade of marriage.

The couple married in 2009 and have two children together - Ben, 20, and Lilly, 16 - while Mark also has a son called Michael from his first marriage to Mary Therese McGoldrick.

A source told The Sun: “Samantha’s chemistry with Oliver was clear to see on stage and they remained close after the production.

“They couldn’t be happier and have loved dating away from the public eye.

“They’ve met each other’s families and it all feels very natural. They’re totally smitten with each other.

“Plus her ex Mark is happy for her too. It’s all very grown-up and modern.”

Samantha Womack and her ex-husband Mark. Picture: Getty Images

Samantha has previously opened up about the breakdown of her marriage, explaining why she chose to stay living with her ex in their Bedfordshire home.

She said last year: “Our family home is big enough and we’re co-existing happily. There’s no rush to change things.

“But now feels like the right time to be honest and admit that we are no longer together.

“We’ve been happily living together ever since. It’s bizarre but these have probably been the best years we’ve had as a family.”

Samantha also explained they ‘wanted different things’ from the next chapter of their lives, adding: "It's bizarre but these have probably been the best years we've had as a family.

“It sounds cheesy but Mark's still my soulmate, it's just our marriage is over. Our relationship has just taken a different route."

