EastEnders' Shaun Williamson stuns fans as he sings national anthem before England game

EastEnders fans were left stunned over the weekend when Shaun Williamson belted out the national anthem ahead of England’s game against Croatia at the Euro 2020.

The actor is best known for playing Barry in EastEnders, who was famously pushed off a cliff by his wife Janine Butcher back in 2004.

But turning his hand to singing, Shaun serenaded football fans at Croydon’s Box Park on Sunday afternoon.

Taking to the stage with the lesser-known anthem, Mustang Sally, he sang at the top of his voice, before moving on to classic Sweet Caroline by Neil Diamond.

The fans clapped along to the tune and looked like they were thoroughly enjoying Shaun’s rendition.

And after the clip went viral on social media, fans couldn’t wait to praise the 55-year-old.

“Shaun Williamson is a national treasure and should be protected at all costs,” said one person, while another wrote: "That Barry from #eastenders can bang out a tune."

EastEnders fans will know Shaun first appeared in EastEnders back in 1994 and was part of some huge storylines, most notably his romance with Janine.

Despite falling for the villain, Barry found out that Janine only married him because she thought he was dying and wanted to inherit his money.

When it was revealed Barry wasn't dying, Janine took him on a walk up a cliff and ended up shoving him off the edge.

After he died from head injuries, Janine inherited the car dealer's estate.

Since leaving Walford, Shaun starred in productions such as Saturday Night Fever in the West End and other productions of Seven Dwarfs and Aladdin.

The dad-of-three joined the cast of Celebs on the Farm earlier this year, revealing back in January that he needed the money to pay his mortgage off.

He said at the time: “I'm a divorcee, so I've got a mortgage on a second house, so my career plan is just to have fun, enjoy myself, and survive financially.

Shaun split from his first wife Melanie after 16 years of marriage and remarried Adele Seager in 2018.