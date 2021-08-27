EastEnders’ Shona McGarty praised by Leona Lewis after Whitney Dean singing tribute

27 August 2021, 14:46

Leona Lewis has praised Whitney Dean actress Shona McGarty
Leona Lewis has praised Whitney Dean actress Shona McGarty. Picture: BBC/Twitter

Leona Lewis has said she was left 'hyperventilating' after watching Whitney Dean's performance on EastEnders.

Shona McGarty stunned EastEnders fans earlier this week when she sang a beautiful rendition of Leona Lewis’ single Run.

Portraying Whitney Dean in the BBC soap, Shona stood up in the Queen Vic and wowed the punters with her incredible voice.

And her fellow ‘Enders stars weren’t the only ones impressed, as Leona herself has now reacted to a clip from the show.

She wrote: "Excuse me while I hyperventilate!!!

"To see someone sing my song (and sooo beautifully) on a show I grew up watching 😩🙌🏽 this means everything to me!!!"

Shona was thrilled with the praise, writing back: "Oh wow! 😱 Leona, thank you! ❤️

"This means the world! Honestly. I love your music, always have. Thank you so much ☺️ xxxxxx".

Fellow EastEnders fans were quick to give their opinions, with one writing: "Aw what a lovely thing to say Leona! And you are totally right that Shona sang it so beautifully.

“Just one incredibly talented human!"

Shona McGarty joined EastEnders in 2008
Shona McGarty joined EastEnders in 2008. Picture: BBC

A second said: "I was a bit worried when I heard what she was singing as I love this song but she absolutely nailed it. She was amazing."

While a third added: “Aww this is so lovely, Leona! Beautiful thing to say. Shona is incredible, I could listen to her all day xxx”.

EastEnders star Shona has often shown off her musical talent away from the Square, and even performed on the Christmas single, 'Rock With Rudolph', to raise money for the Great Ormond Street Hospital a few years ago.

On her social media accounts, she often shares videos of herself singing from her house and has built up a huge TikTok and Instagram following.

Before joining the cast of EastEnders, Shona was also a part of musical theatre for six years and starred in Wizard of Oz.

The star has previously performed with the Philharmonic Orchestra and has recorded music.

