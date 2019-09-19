EastEnders' Mel Owen to 'die in horrific car crash' as Sharon Mitchell looks on

Mel Owen could die in a car crash. Picture: BBC

By Emma Gritt

New photos appear to show the grieving gangster's moll meeting a grisly end after rumbling her former love rival's pregnancy secret.

Mel Owen might be making a one way exit from Walford if the latest fan theories are to be believed.

New photos taken during EastEnders filming show Sharon appearing to chase Mel out of Walford - and their high speed chase having deadly consequences as one car ends up a mangled wreck.

Fans think that it's all part of Mel's dramatic exit, after it was confirmed in July that Tamzin Outhwaite was quitting the show.

The grieving club owner has had a tough few weeks since her son Hunter was shot dead by police after holding patrons of the Queen Vic hostage.

Over the last few days, viewers have seen her struggle to deal with her criminal son's death, even hugging his lifeless body in a police morgue.

She also worked out that Sharon Mitchell is pregnant with Keanu Taylor's baby rather than her husband Phil's - threatening to expose their long-term affair.

Mel has worked out that Sharon's baby is her stepdaughter's boyfriend's. Picture: BBC

Keanu is also expecting a child with Sharon's stepdaughter, Louise Mitchell.

Mel will blackmail Sharon in to making Louise - her best friend Lisa's daughter - move her burgeoning family in to her house, and soon demand money after her cashflow from their shared nightclub venture is cut off.

But it seems that it will merely pour petrol on the flames between the two blondes, who have never truly seen eye to eye.

When Tamzin's exit was announced, EastEnders executive producer Jon Sen said: "We are extremely grateful to Tamzin for reviving the character of Mel Owen back in 2017, allowing EastEnders fans the chance to see one of Walford's most popular characters take centre stage once more.

"Tamzin is an incredible talent who has set our screens on fire with her wonderful performances in some of our most iconic storylines. We wish her the best of luck for the future."

Tamzin said: "When John (Yorke) asked me to return to EastEnders back in 2017, I jumped at the chance to play Mel once more but it was only supposed to be for a year.

"That year quickly passed and I agreed to stay on for another, but now the time feels right to once again pursue other challenges.

"I will of course miss so many people here at EastEnders, and I will forever have good memories of my time at the show, but I am also excited to experience new roles outside of Walford."