EastEnders spoilers: Fans think Jack Branning will expose Gray Atkins after spotting subtle clue

EastEnders' Jack Branning caught Gray putting Tina's body into his car. Picture: BBC

Could Jack Branning expose evil Gray Atkins in EastEnders before he strikes again?

EastEnders viewers watched evil killer Gray Atkins brutally kill Tina Carter at the end of last year.

But after months of going under the radar, now fans of the soap are convinced the villain may finally be exposed by Jack Branning.

Viewers have been discussing a moment where police officer Jack caught Gray putting the barmaid's body in the boot of his car.

Jack - played by Scott Maslen - wanted to ask her a few more questions about the attack on Ian Beale.

Gray was almost caught hiding Tina's body in EastEnders. Picture: BBC

Gray lied and said that she was out, before Jack replied: "Is she now?"

But some viewers think Jack knew he was lying, after the camera focused on him noticing the blanket sticking out of Gray's car door.

Discussing the moment on Reddit, one user wrote: “So when Gray was driving off with Tina's body, there seemed to be a lot of fixation on a corner of the blanket sticking out of the boot.

“What is the significance of that? In one shot it looked like Jack had seen it out of the corner of his eye but I'm not sure.

“Is it possible she's still alive and escaped somehow or are we certain she's dead?”

Another said: "Maybe this will be how he is caught a bit is torn off and is found in his boot with her DNA?”

But a third is pinning their hopes on Mick Carter and Shirley uncovering the truth, as a third wrote on Twitter: “Now we are going to have to wait the entire year Christmas 2021 before Shirley and Mick discover that Gray has murdered Tina in #Eastenders and who knows Tina could still be alive..for a surprise come back to EE in the future.”

This comes after EastEnders boss Jon Sen also recently hinted that Gray will be uncovered some time this year.

He told Metro.co.uk: “One of the big moments of last year was the death of Chantelle and everybody’s asking the question of when Gray will receive his comeuppance.

“The soap Gods never forgive something like that and we need to see Gray pay, but I’m going to keep when that’ll happen close to my chest but it’s something we’ve talked about a lot.”

A spokesperson for the soap added: "Darkness simmers under the surface of Albert Square as Gray covers up another murder.

“As the truth is left undiscovered by any living soul in Walford for now – will he get his comeuppance before he strikes again?”

