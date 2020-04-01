EastEnders spoilers: Are Mick and Linda Carter leaving the soap?

Are Linda and Mick Carter leaving EastEnders? Picture: BBC

Will the Carters leave EastEnders after deciding to sell the Queen Vic pub?

After the tragic boat party crash brought them closer together, EastEnders' Mick and Linda Carter are set to make a big decision about their future at the Queen Vic.

Despite agreeing to go to Alcoholics Anonymous meetings, Linda (Kellie Bright) slipped up with her sobriety and snuck a drink from Shirley's (Linda Henry) secret stash.

But as Mick (Danny Dyer) faces up to the severity of Linda’s issues, will he decide to leave EastEnders for good? Here’s what we know…

Are Mick and Linda Carter leaving EastEnders?

Mick previously told pal Mitch (Roger Griffiths) that he was considering leaving the pub altogether to save his alcoholic wife from being surrounded by booze all day.

Mick and Linda will be leaving the Queen Vic. Picture: BBC

Discussing it with Linda as they read son Ollie a bedtime story, the pair came to the conclusion it’s time to leave the Queen Vic behind.

After Mick asked if his panic attacks were to blame for Linda’s alcoholism, she told him: "I think that, and Stuart, and the cancer, and the kids going, and Dean. I think all of that just made it easier to pick up a drink.

Read More: Where is Lucy Beale actress Hetti Bywater now? EastEnders star's career revealed after character was killed off

"But I think I might've always been this way. I grew up in a pub. My dad loved to drink. He'd give me a sip of his drink. Mum would be glaring at us. It was our little game and I liked it.

Honestly, I can't remember a single day when it wasn't there.

“If I wasn't drinking it, I'm serving it. I'm selling it. I'm smelling it… My best friend was saying goodbye to her little boy today. And even then, I still couldn't get it out of my head.”

Mick then replied: "Just me and you, L. That's all that matters.”

This comes after it was recently revealed that Mick will be selling up and moving out of the Queen Vic after pulling pints ever since he joined in 2013.

A soap insider told The Sun: “With Linda struggling to quit booze it makes sense Mick moves the family out the pub.

“His decision will spark a bidding war between some of the residents who fancy taking on the biggest job in Walford.

“Viewers will be sad to see Danny no longer behind the bar, but that doesn’t mean he won’t return at some point in the future.”

While the Carters are set to move out of the pub, there is no suggestion that Mick is planning a life away from Albert Square altogether.

Read More: How did Denny die in Eastenders? And what happened to Sharon Mitchell’s son at the boat party?