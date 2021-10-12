EastEnders fans think they've worked out Vincent Hubbard return twist

Vincent Hubbard was supposedly killed. Picture: BBC

EastEnders spoilers: Who killed Vincent and what happened to him?

EastEnders fans have been wondering what really happened to Vincent Hubbard for years.

You might remember that Vincent got on the wrong side of Aidan Maguire (Patrick Bergin) so decided to flee Walford.

As he climbed into the back of a taxi, he had no idea that the driver was actually working for the criminal.

Viewers then saw a gun was turned on him in the back of a cab, with no further details given about his death.

Phil Mitchell delivered the news Vincent Hubbard had been killed. Picture: BBC

While Vincent (Richard Blackwood) was presumed kidnapped, it was hoped that he would some day return.

But last night on the BBC soap, things became a little clearer when Kim Fox (Tameka Empson) overheard Mitch (Roger Griffiths) take a cab booking for a ‘Vince Hubbard’.

Kim was left wondering whether it was her husband but soon discovered ‘Vince Hubbard’ was actually a children’s entertainer.

After overhearing Kim, Phil (Steve McFaddon) then finally revealed the truth to Denise (Diane Parish) that Aidan had Vincent killed years ago.

So is Vincent really dead?

🤔 #EastEnders — Jack Batchelor (@JackBatchelor3) October 11, 2021

By soap law- Vincent probably isnt dead. 1. We never saw a body 2. We never saw him getting killed 3. It is open for a return soooo #eastenders — 𝗦𝗹𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗿_𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗰𝗲𝘆 (@ee_slaterstace) October 11, 2021

He added that Kim needed to stop looking for Vincent otherwise it could get them all in trouble.

Despite Phil’s confession, some fans are convinced Vincent isn’t really dead and will return at some point.

“BRING VINCENT BACK!!! #EastEnders,” said one person on Twitter, while another wrote: “I don't think Vincent is dead, i think Phil told Denise to make her see how dangerous the people are #EastEnders.”

“I DON'T BELIEVE VINCENT IS DEAD #EastEnders,” while a fourth agreed: “Nah, don't believe you Phil. Queue Vincent showing up at Xmas. #EastEnders.”

A fifth added: “By soap law- Vincent probably isnt dead. 1. We never saw a body 2. We never saw him getting killed 3. It is open for a return soooo #eastenders.”

EastEnders airs Mondays and Fridays at 8pm, and Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7:30pm on BBC One.