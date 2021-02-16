What time is EastEnders on tonight? Scheduling changes revealed

EastEnders now has a different schedule due to coronavirus. Picture: BBC

Why is EastEnders not on tonight and what time does it normally start? Here's what we know about the BBC soap's schedule...

EastEnders has become a staple part of our culture in the UK, with the first episode airing all the way back in 1985.

There have been some iconic moments in the Square over the years, including Dirty Den filing for divorce, Janine pushing Barry off a cliff and of course, ‘Get outta my pub’.

But while we have got used to seeing the residents of Walford almost every weekday, over the past year the BBC scheduling has changed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

So, when is EastEnders on now, and why are they shorter episodes?

EastEnders is on four times a week now. Picture: BBC

What time is EastEnders on tonight?

EastEnders is currently on four times a week and it usually airs at the following times:

Monday at 8:05-8:30pm

Tuesday at 7:30-7:50pm

Thursday at 7:35-8:00pm

Friday at 8:00-8:25pm.

The show has been known to be delayed or cancelled completely due to coronavirus briefings or sports matches.

During lockdown, EastEnders was only shown twice a week, on Mondays and Tuesdays, however this was increased to four times again late last year.

Production was put on hold back in April 2020, when Boris Johnson put the whole country on lockdown for the first time.

Filming resumed at the end of June, with all cast and crew adhering to strict government guidelines and social distancing measures.

Initially, the episodes were reduced from half an hour to just 20 minutes to give bosses the chance to make sure production ran smoothly.

Jon Sen, Executive Producer, EastEnders said at the time: “Resuming production is incredibly exciting and challenging in equal measure.

“Since we postponed filming we’ve been working non-stop trialling techniques, filming methods and new ways of working so that we can return to screens four times a week – as EastEnders should be.

“Filming will inevitably be a more complex process now so creating 20 minute episodes will enable us to ensure that when we return, EastEnders will still be the show the audience know and love.”

