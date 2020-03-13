EastEnders fans fear Whitney Dean is dead after she's tormented by her childhood abuser in haunting scenes

Whitney was tormented by her abuser in EastEnders. Picture: BBC

Viewers have questioned whether Whitney Dean died in EastEnders after the haunting episode.

EastEnders took a terrifying turn on Thursday evening when Whitney Dean started hallucinating about her childhood abuser.

The troubled character has been on a hunger strike in prison after she was arrested for the murder of Leo King.

But as Whitney’s body began to shut down, she started to hallucinate and was confronted by her 12-year-old self standing at the foot of her prison bed.

Whitney Dean is tormented by her younger self on EastEnders. Picture: BBC

She then heard sinister whispers from paedophile Tony King, who groomed her when she was a little girl.

Speaking to herself as a child, Whitney said: "You're stupid. He's a grown man, you're a child. How can that be love? Tell me?"

Things got worse when Tony's voice was heard saying: "Whit, Whitney, you're my special little girl.”

She was then seen telling younger Whitney not to believe anything that Tony said to her, but as tormented Whit stood up, she fell to the floor.

Whitney Dean hears her childhood abuser in EastEnders. Picture: BBC

Many viewers were horrified by the scenes, as one wrote on Twitter: “Wow! I was just not ready for tonight’s episodes. Superb. The Whitney storyline is utterly heartbreaking and the actress is just so brilliant. The Gray/Chantelle stuff is just so unnerving, can’t wait to see where this goes #EastEnders”.

“omg this story with whitney in eastenders is so heartbreaking,” said another, while a third added: “My heart breaks for Whitney. What an incredible performance from @ShonaBM tonight. She deserves all the awards.”

My heart breaks for Whitney. What an incredible performance from @ShonaBM tonight. She deserves all the awards.🙌 #Eastenders — Danielle❣️ (@JoiedevivDanni4) March 12, 2020

No way 😭 Whitney cannot be dead 😭😭😭 #Eastenders — Little Miss Charmed 🌹 (@Sh3llieeeeee) March 12, 2020

omg this story with whitney in eastenders is so heartbreaking😭💔 — Morgan Sky♡ (@morganskyx) March 12, 2020

A fourth even asked: “So is Whitney dead ? #EastEnders”

Is Whitney Dean dead in EastEnders?

Thursday’s extra special episode ended with Whitney lying lifelessly in her cell, but it is seemingly not the end for her.

EastEnders spoilers for next week suggest there could be light at the end of the tunnel as Gray vows to get her out of prison once and for all.

Whitney’s future isn’t yet clear as she awaits the outcome of the murder trial.

While we don’t know for sure if Whitney will go to prison, actress Shona McGarty hasn’t made any official announcements about leaving or taking a break from the soap.

EastEnders continues on Monday, March 16 on BBC One at 8:00pm.

