EastEnders viewers ridicule shower sex scene as Whitney rocks perfect makeup following ‘intense’ romp

11 December 2019, 12:26

Alice Dear

EastEnders viewers were quick to point out the continuity error during Whitney and Leo’s love making scene.

Whitney appeared to have perfect make-up, even after her shower romp with Leo
Whitney appeared to have perfect make-up, even after her shower romp with Leo. Picture: BBC

This week, EastEnders viewers saw Whitney and Leo take to a posh hotel room to enjoy some one-on-one time together.

After a passionate kiss in the room, Whitney led Leo to the bathroom, telling him: “Have you seen the shower? It's massive. There's room for two.”

Before commenting: “I don't know about you but I'm feeling incredibly dirty right now."

EastEnders viewers mocked the continuity error during the episode
EastEnders viewers mocked the continuity error during the episode. Picture: BBC

The scene cut from this to Leo and Whitney laying in bath robes on the bed of their hotel room, with Whitney claiming: “Wow. That was intense.”

However, EastEnders viewers were left questioning how “intense” their love making in the shower could have been, baring in mind Whitney later emerges with a full-face of perfect makeup, complete with lipgloss.

Whitney's make-up appeared to have stayed put during her sexy shower with Leo
Whitney's make-up appeared to have stayed put during her sexy shower with Leo. Picture: BBC

One viewer mocked the show, tweeting: “What kinda make up is Whitney using? Shower sex and everything still in tact down to lip gloss #Eastenders.”

Another wrote: “Whitney's managed to keep her make up on during that shower. Did she keep her head outside? #EastEnders.”

The scene took a dark turn shortly afterwards, however, as Whitney’s sister Tiffany called to warn her Leo is the son of her old abuser Tony King.

In the tense scene, Tiffany told her sister down the phone: “Leo is Tony's son. He's sick Whitney, I don't know what he's playing at but you need to get out of there now."

Whitney attempts to flee the room, before Leo blocks her way.

EastEnders continues this week on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday on BBC One.

