Who died in EastEnders last night?

14 September 2021, 08:37

A fire ripped through EastEnders last night
A fire ripped through EastEnders last night. Picture: BBC

Does Tommy die in the fire in EastEnders? And what happened on the soap?

EastEnders viewers watched last night as a deadly fire ripped through Phil Mitchell’s house.

The blaze started when Shirley Carter (Linda Henry) knocked out Phil (Steve McFadden) and Janine Butcher (Charlie Brooks) later threw a jumper which hit the lit hob.

As the blaze spread through the house, Tommy Moon (Sonny Kendall) and Scarlett Butcher (Tabitha Byron) were trapped upstairs, with Janine and Kheerat Panesar (Jaz Deol) also in danger.

But what happened in the fire and who died? Here’s everything we know…

Janine was trapped in the fire in EastEnders
Janine was trapped in the fire in EastEnders. Picture: BBC

Who died in EastEnders last night?

It seems that no one died in the EastEnders fire during Monday evening’s show, but viewers have been left fearing for the worst after Tommy fell out of a window.

Fans of the show were shocked to see Janine go back into the house to save daughter Scarlett and Kat Slater’s son Tommy’s lives.

After safely leading Scarlett out of the flames, the villain went back into the fire to help Tommy.

She managed to lower Tommy out of the bedroom window before an explosion blew the house apart.

As Janine fell backwards, Tommy hung on the windowsill before falling down.

Tommy was later taken to an ambulance to be treated, with fans fearing that he could still be in danger.

Meanwhile Gray Atkins (Toby Alexander-Smith) was later seen saving Janine.

There was another shock in store when Gray decided to rescue his rival Kheerat.

Kheerat saw that Janine was trapped and went into the house to save her, but when the explosion blasted through the house, Kheerat was left injured.

When Gray also entered the house to find Janine, he contemplated leaving Khereet on the floor to die but decided to come to his nemesis’ rescue and carried him out of the burning building.

Kat was devastated after Tommy was caught in the fire
Kat was devastated after Tommy was caught in the fire. Picture: BBC

With everyone out of the building, Kat Moon (Jesse Wallace) initially blamed Janine for what happened to Tommy, before she realised that she actually saved him.

Viewers were quick to comment on the dramatic scenes, with one writing on Twitter: “Look at our triumphant heroine Janine

"Like something from a Marvel movie. Fat Pat would be so proud #EastEnders ”.

Another said: “@CharlieBrooks0 fantastic acting in this evening’s eastenders episode, very gripping episode it was too , thank goodness it’s only a soap ,but as people know , fires do spread like that x”

But someone else wrote: “Please hope Tommy will be OK #Eastenders @bbceastenders."

Eastenders Latest

See more Eastenders Latest

Janine Butcher is set to cause chaos in Walford

EastEnders’ Charlie Brooks says Janine is set to ‘take back what’s hers’ as she teases dramatic return
Toby Alexander Smith and Amy Walsh are expecting a baby

Emmerdale star Amy Walsh expecting first baby with EastEnders' Toby-Alexander Smith
Michelle Collins starred in EastEnders

How old is Michelle Collins and who did she play in EastEnders?

Celebrities

Leona Lewis has praised Whitney Dean actress Shona McGarty

EastEnders’ Shona McGarty praised by Leona Lewis after Whitney Dean singing tribute
Kellie Bright's husband appeared in EastEnders

Pregnant EastEnders star Kellie Bright’s real-life husband appears in robbery scenes

Trending on Heart

Holly Willoughby left red-faced as she is caught asking for lunch in This Morning blunder

Holly Willoughby left red-faced as she is caught asking for lunch in This Morning blunder

Celebrities

The most populat baby names from the last 20 years have been revealed

The most popular baby names of the last 20 years - including Emily and Joshua

Lifestyle

Megan and Robert were matched on Married at First Sight UK

Married at First Sight UK 2021: What happened to Megan Wolfe and Bob Voysey?
Franky and Marilyse have been matched on MAFS UK

Married at First Sight UK 2021: What happened to Franky Spencer and Marilyse Corrigan?
Tayah Victoria and Adam Aveling were matched on Married at First Sight UK

Married at First Sight UK 2021: What happened to Tayah Victoria and Adam Aveling?
Amy and Josh were matched on Married at First Sight UK

Married at First Sight UK 2021: What happened to Amy Christophers and Josh Christie?
Daniel and Matt tied the knot on Married at First Sight UK

Married at First Sight UK 2021: What happened to Daniel McKee and Matt Jameson?
Morag and Luke were matched on Married at First Sight UK

Married at First Sight UK 2021: What happened to Morag Crichton and Luke Dawson?
Ant and Nikita were matched on Married at First Sight UK

Married at First Sight UK 2021: What happened to Nikita and Ant and where are they now?
Jordon Mundell and Alexis Economou were matched on MAFS UK

Married at First Sight UK 2021: What happened to Jordon Mundell and Alexis Economou?
Married at First Sight is on at 9pm

What time is Married at First Sight UK on tonight?

Longcroft School has angered parents over their school uniform policy

Parents who spent £109 on Dr Martens furious as school ban 'unsuitable' shoes

Lifestyle

A bride has invoiced her 'no-show' guests £180

Newlyweds invoice guests £180 for not turning up to their wedding

Lifestyle

Jennifer Aniston has denied reports that she dated David Schwimmer

Jennifer Aniston speaks out on 'bizarre' David Schwimmer romance rumours

Celebrities

Meet this year’s Great British Bake Off contestants

Great British Bake Off 2021 contestants: Meet the 12 new bakers including a retired nurse and vegan student

Great British Bake Off