Who died in EastEnders last night?

A fire ripped through EastEnders last night. Picture: BBC

Does Tommy die in the fire in EastEnders? And what happened on the soap?

EastEnders viewers watched last night as a deadly fire ripped through Phil Mitchell’s house.

The blaze started when Shirley Carter (Linda Henry) knocked out Phil (Steve McFadden) and Janine Butcher (Charlie Brooks) later threw a jumper which hit the lit hob.

As the blaze spread through the house, Tommy Moon (Sonny Kendall) and Scarlett Butcher (Tabitha Byron) were trapped upstairs, with Janine and Kheerat Panesar (Jaz Deol) also in danger.

But what happened in the fire and who died? Here’s everything we know…

Janine was trapped in the fire in EastEnders. Picture: BBC

It seems that no one died in the EastEnders fire during Monday evening’s show, but viewers have been left fearing for the worst after Tommy fell out of a window.

Fans of the show were shocked to see Janine go back into the house to save daughter Scarlett and Kat Slater’s son Tommy’s lives.

After safely leading Scarlett out of the flames, the villain went back into the fire to help Tommy.

She managed to lower Tommy out of the bedroom window before an explosion blew the house apart.

As Janine fell backwards, Tommy hung on the windowsill before falling down.

We all knew Janine would come back to Albert Square with a bang! Take a look behind the scenes to see how we filmed the incredible fire & explosion at Phil Mitchell’s house. #EastEnders #BTS pic.twitter.com/1hWknc1yTM — BBC EastEnders (@bbceastenders) September 13, 2021

Tommy was later taken to an ambulance to be treated, with fans fearing that he could still be in danger.

Meanwhile Gray Atkins (Toby Alexander-Smith) was later seen saving Janine.

There was another shock in store when Gray decided to rescue his rival Kheerat.

Kheerat saw that Janine was trapped and went into the house to save her, but when the explosion blasted through the house, Kheerat was left injured.

When Gray also entered the house to find Janine, he contemplated leaving Khereet on the floor to die but decided to come to his nemesis’ rescue and carried him out of the burning building.

Kat was devastated after Tommy was caught in the fire. Picture: BBC

With everyone out of the building, Kat Moon (Jesse Wallace) initially blamed Janine for what happened to Tommy, before she realised that she actually saved him.

Viewers were quick to comment on the dramatic scenes, with one writing on Twitter: “Look at our triumphant heroine Janine

"Like something from a Marvel movie. Fat Pat would be so proud #EastEnders ”.

Another said: “@CharlieBrooks0 fantastic acting in this evening’s eastenders episode, very gripping episode it was too , thank goodness it’s only a soap ,but as people know , fires do spread like that x”

But someone else wrote: “Please hope Tommy will be OK #Eastenders @bbceastenders."