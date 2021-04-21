Who was Paul Trueman in EastEnders and who killed him?

Paul Trueman appeared on EastEnders in the early noughties. Picture: BBC

How did Paul Trueman die in EastEnders? Here's what we know about the character...

EastEnders is revisiting an old character, as Patrick Trueman opens up about his son Paul to Isaac.

Isaac (Stevie Basaula) is intrigued to know more about his brother - previously played by Gary Beadle - and Patrick (Rudolph Walker) finally reveals he was murdered.

But who was Paul Trueman and what happened to him? Here’s what we know…

Who was Paul Trueman in EastEnders?

Paul Trueman made his first appearance on EastEnders back in 2001 and was a regular until his exit in 2004.

EastEnders' Paul Trueman was killed in 2004. Picture: BBC

He was the son of Patrick Trueman and was involved in some huge storylines during his three years in Walford.

Back in 2003, Paul found a baby girl on his doorstep which turned out to be his daughter from a one night stand.

But after taking care of baby Eleanor, her mum Amy arrived on the Square and demanded her daughter back.

Paul is also known for his affair with Janine Butcher (Charlie Brooks), with the pair of them planning to trick Barry Evans (Shaun Williamson) into handing over all his money.

Read More: What happened to Kush Kazemi in EastEnders and is he dead?

Who killed Paul Trueman in EastEnders?

Paul got on the wrong side of the law when he started working for the evil Andy Hunter in 2004 as a drug dealer.

Gary Beadle starred in Cormac Mc Carthy's The Sunset Limited At The Boulevard Theatre In London. Picture: Getty Images

After being arrested, Paul told the police details of the dodgy dealings, leading a furious Andy to order his murder in December 2004.

While Paul thought about running away, he decided to face the music and said a tearful goodbye to Patrick before leaving in a taxi.

The driver of the taxi was a hitman sent by Andy, and Paul was heard asking him to ‘make it quick’.

A month later, Patrick discovered his son was murdered and had to identify his body. Andy was later killed in February 2005 by Johnny Allen.

Where is Gary Beadle now?

After leaving Walford in 2004, Paul Trueman actor Gary has gone on to have a successful career on screen and on stage.

He has worked at the National, Almeida and Royal Court theatres.

Gary has also had roles on TV dramas such as Death in Paradise, Silent Witness and Granchester.

Now Read: EastEnders fans predict how Gray Atkins will finally be caught after shock Kush Kazemi murder