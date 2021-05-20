Who played Ronnie Mitchell in EastEnders?

Ronnie Mitchell was played by Samantha Womack. Picture: BBC/Twitter/Instagram

How did Ronnie Mitchell die in EastEnders and who played her?

Ronnie Mitchell was part of some huge storylines during her time on EastEnders.

After debuting in Walford all the way back in 2007, she was part of two murders and the abuse of her father Archie Mitchell (Larry Lamb).

Ronnie also suffered the cot-death of her son James, which led to her swapping her baby for Kat Slater (Jesse Wallace) and Alfie Moon's (Shane Richie) son and then going to jail.

She also watched as her long-lost daughter Danielle (Lauren Crace) was killed in a hit and run.

Ronnie Mitchell was played by Samantha Womack for 10 years. Picture: BBC

But who played Ronnie Mitchell in EastEnders and where is she now?

Who played Ronnie Mitchell in EastEnders?

Samantha Womack played Ronnie Mitchell for almost a decade.

Her character was killed off in 2017 alongside her on-screen sister Roxy played by Rita Simons in one of the show's most iconic New Year’s Day episodes.

Ronnie was set to get her happy ending with Jack Branning, but Roxy ended up having too much to drink and decided to take a swim.

Ronnie and Roxy Mitchell both died on New Years Day 2017. Picture: BBC

As she began to struggle, Ronnie jumped in still wearing her wedding dress to save her sister but the dresses weighed them down and they drowned together.

Samantha later told MailOnline at the time: “I didn't want to leave; I didn't want her to die.

"I have left it behind, but I know Ronnie hasn't completely gone from me yet."

How old is Samantha Womack?

Samantha was born in Brighton on 2 November 1972, making her 48-years-old.

As well as EastEnders, Samantha has had a long list of TV credits to her name.

Samantha Womack was married to ex-husband Mark for 11 years. Picture: PA Images

These include playing Mandy Wilkins in Game On, starring in BBC One drama Pie in the Sky and the sitcom Babes in the Wood (1998).

She also played Tanya Porter in Sky One comedy-drama Mount Pleasant from 2013 until the final episode in 2017.

The actress is also a trained singer and has toured across the country playing Morticia in the stage musical The Addams Family.

Back in 1991, she even represented the UK in the Eurovision Song Contest with her song A Message to Your Heart.

It IS!!!!! How could you tell ? Here’s some funny ones of his gorgeous face 🥰 https://t.co/EjEVS2JXdM pic.twitter.com/qegUk76Bdu — Sam Womack (@Sam_Womack) May 14, 2021

Who is Samantha Womack married to?

Samantha was married to her husband Mark for 11 years, but they announced their split in August 2020.

The former couple share children Benjamin, 20, and 16-year-old Lili Rose and continued to live together in their Bedfordshire home.

Mark - who recently played DI Mark Malone in Emmerdale - also has a son Michael, 26, from a previous relationship.

After moving on from her marriage, Samantha has now found love with Coronation Street star Oliver Farnworth.

She is said to have grown close to Oliver while working alongside him in the 2019 stage adaptation of The Girl On The Train.

Oliver is best known for playing Will Hackett in Hollyoaks in 2006, as well as Andy Carver in Corrie between 2014-2017.

Samantha recently shared an adorable string of photos with her other half on Twitter, including a sweet selfie with their dog.

