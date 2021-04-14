Who plays Nancy Carter in EastEnders?

Maddy Hill plays Nancy Carter in EastEnders. Picture: BBC/Instagram/PA Images

What is Nancy Carter's real name and who is the actress who plays her in EastEnders?

Nancy Carter recently returned to EastEnders after five years away from the soap.

Taking dad Mick and mum Linda by surprise, Nancy is ready to return to her life in Walford without husband Tamwar Masood.

But who is Nancy Carter in EastEnders and who plays her?

Who is Nancy Carter?

Nancy is the daughter of Mick (Danny Dyer) and Linda (Kellie Bright) and sister to Ollie, Lee (Danny Hatchard) and Johnny (Ted Reilly).

Nancy Carter is played by Maddy Hill. Picture: PA Images

She made her debut on the BBC soap back in January 1, 2014 and has been part of some huge storylines.

These include her wedding to Wayne Ladlow (Malachi Kirby) and romance with Tamwar Masood (Himesh Patel).

Who plays Nancy Carter in EastEnders?

Nancy Carter is played by 31-year-old Madeleine Hill.

After bagging the role seven years ago, Maddy said: "I feel incredibly privileged to have been given such an amazing opportunity and I can't wait to start work with such a talented cohort of actors."

After departing EastEnders in 2016, Maddy went on to play Ruby Spark in the BBC medical drama Casualty.

Nancy and Tamwar left EastEnders in 2016. Picture: BBC

She began filming in February 2018, before leaving in April 2020 and announcing she would be heading back to EastEnders.

The actress also appeared on the Celebrity Great British Bake Off back in 2016.

Why did Nancy leave Walford?

Nancy left Walford with Tamwar Masood so the pair could go travelling together, before they settled in New Zealand and got married.

It’s unclear what happened between Nancy and Tamwar, but it seems as though they are no longer together, especially considering newbie James Farrar has hinted at a romance with his character Zack Hudson.

James recently told Metro.co.uk: “There’s a certain blonde that is returning that I have a feeling there might be some friction with.

“Considering a lot of my scenes are with the Carters I’m sure you’ll be able to guess who that is…”

