Ed Sheeran superfan reveals she's having a baby with his lookalike

By Heart reporter

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield chatted to a woman having a baby with an Ed Sheeran lookalike on yesterday's This Morning.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

An Ed Sheeran superfan caused quite the stir on This Morning yesterday after revealing she's having a baby with his lookalike.

Amanda Baron and Ty Jones, who live in Manchester, chatted to Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield about their relationship.

Holly introduced the pair by saying: "We're starting today with a woman who has ended up dating her pop star idol... kind of."

Her co-host Phillip Schofield then added: "After joking with her friends that she'd get engaged to Ed Sheeran, in a strange twist of fate Amanda Baron has actually ended up in a relationship with his doppelganger, Ty Jones, and they're now expecting a baby."

Holly's friends introduced her to Ty after meeting him at an Ed Sheeran gig. Picture: ITV

As the pair appeared on the show via video link, Holly and Phil were stunned by Ty's likeness to the Bad Habits singer, with Phil saying: "Good Lord... it's just extraordinary."

He then asked Amanda: "Ed Sheeran fan for as long as he's been there... what is it about Ed?"

To this, Amanda replied: "It's his ginger-ness."

Holly is a huge fan of Ed Sheeran. Picture: Getty

Ty then explained that his likeness to Ed Sheeran had led to a full-time job, and that he even met the man himself 10 years ago.

After Holly said that they had exciting news to share, Holly replied: "Yep, we're having a baby."

Phil then said that there are hopefully "many other things to Ty other than the fact he looks like Ed Sheeran."

Holly and Phil were stunned by Ty's likeness to Ed. Picture: ITV

To this, Holly replied: "Ty is a massive character. Ed Sheeran is the last person you think of when you're with him."

Many viewers rushed to social media to comment on the segment, with one proclaiming that Ty looks 'more like Ed Sheeran than Ed Sheeran'.

Amanda previously revealed that she was introduced to Ty through friends after they met him at an Ed Sheeran gig.

She told The Sun: “I thought my friends were having me on when they said he was a lookalike.

"I always wanted to go out with a ginge, and now I’ve got the best one — apart from the real Ed, obviously.”