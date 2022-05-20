Ed Sheeran superfan reveals she's having a baby with his lookalike

20 May 2022, 14:43

Heart reporter

By Heart reporter

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield chatted to a woman having a baby with an Ed Sheeran lookalike on yesterday's This Morning.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

An Ed Sheeran superfan caused quite the stir on This Morning yesterday after revealing she's having a baby with his lookalike.

Amanda Baron and Ty Jones, who live in Manchester, chatted to Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield about their relationship.

Holly introduced the pair by saying: "We're starting today with a woman who has ended up dating her pop star idol... kind of."

Her co-host Phillip Schofield then added: "After joking with her friends that she'd get engaged to Ed Sheeran, in a strange twist of fate Amanda Baron has actually ended up in a relationship with his doppelganger, Ty Jones, and they're now expecting a baby."

Holly's friends introduced her to Ty after meeting him at an Ed Sheeran gig
Holly's friends introduced her to Ty after meeting him at an Ed Sheeran gig. Picture: ITV

As the pair appeared on the show via video link, Holly and Phil were stunned by Ty's likeness to the Bad Habits singer, with Phil saying: "Good Lord... it's just extraordinary."

He then asked Amanda: "Ed Sheeran fan for as long as he's been there... what is it about Ed?"

To this, Amanda replied: "It's his ginger-ness."

Holly is a huge fan of Ed Sheeran
Holly is a huge fan of Ed Sheeran. Picture: Getty

Ty then explained that his likeness to Ed Sheeran had led to a full-time job, and that he even met the man himself 10 years ago.

After Holly said that they had exciting news to share, Holly replied: "Yep, we're having a baby."

Phil then said that there are hopefully "many other things to Ty other than the fact he looks like Ed Sheeran."

Holly and Phil were stunned by Ty's likeness to Ed
Holly and Phil were stunned by Ty's likeness to Ed. Picture: ITV

To this, Holly replied: "Ty is a massive character. Ed Sheeran is the last person you think of when you're with him."

Many viewers rushed to social media to comment on the segment, with one proclaiming that Ty looks 'more like Ed Sheeran than Ed Sheeran'.

Amanda previously revealed that she was introduced to Ty through friends after they met him at an Ed Sheeran gig.

She told The Sun: “I thought my friends were having me on when they said he was a lookalike.

"I always wanted to go out with a ginge, and now I’ve got the best one — apart from the real Ed, obviously.”

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Hocus Pocus was released in 1993

Hocus Pocus release date officially confirmed by Disney

Squid Game season two is officially in the works

Squid Game season two release date teased by series creator

Denise Van Outen split with boyfriend Eddie Boxshall earlier this year

Gogglebox replaces Denise Van Outen’s ex Eddie Boxshall

Gogglebox

The Bill may return to our screens very soon, with a few very familiar faces

The Bill 'set to return to TV' with original cast 12 years after being axed
Holly Willoughby is wearing a green midi dress

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her green midi dress from the high street

Celebrities

Trending on Heart

A woman has asked for advice over her flight

Woman furious as plane passenger 'gives her attitude' for refusing to swap seats

Lifestyle

The vase sold for half a million at an auction

A vase kept in a family's kitchen sells for £1.5 million

Lifestyle

Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn said they are 'over the moon' following the arrival of their second daughter

Ed Sheeran and wife Cherry Seaborn announce birth of second baby

Celebrities

Take a look inside Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash's beautiful home

Inside Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash's newly refurbished £1.2million Pickle Cottage

Celebrities

A woman has launched a petition against Tesco self-service tills

Shopper launches petition against self-checkouts at Tesco with 100,000 signatures

News

Jess and Joe won £184 million

Brit couple who won £184 million in the Euromillions go public

Lifestyle

Tourists in Spain could be fined for not wearing a top

Holidaymakers in Spain face fines for taking shirts off and wearing bikinis

News

Dawn Woods was played by Julia Mallam in Emmerdale

What happened to Emmerdale's Dawn Woods and where is Julia Mallam now?
The Queen has transformed into a Connie the Caterpillar cake for the Platinum Jubilee

The Queen is turned into Connie the Caterpillar to celebrate Platinum Jubilee

Royals

Here's how much the Gogglebox stars earn

How much do the Gogglebox cast get paid? And how do you apply to be on the show?
Paul Sinha has spoken out about an 'unfair' question

The Chase's Paul Sinha forced to explain 'unfair' question after fan backlash
Holly Willoughby is wearing a dress from Reiss

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her blue floral mini dress from Reiss

Celebrities

TV writer and actress Kay Mellor has died aged 71

Emmerdale star Gaynor Faye's mum Kay has passed away aged 71

Kim Lee used to date Keith Ape

Who is Bling Empire’s Kim Lee? Star’s net worth and ex-boyfriend revealed

Netflix

The Lincoln Lawyer stars Manuel Garcia-Rulfo

How many episodes of The Lincoln Lawyer are there on Netflix?