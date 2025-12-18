Emily In Paris season 5 is missing Camille Razat from the cast - here's why

18 December 2025, 13:53

Emily In Paris star Camille has quit the Netflix show
Emily In Paris star Camille has quit the Netflix show. Picture: Netflix

By Zoe Adams

Netflix has dropped a new season of Emily In Paris but a favourite character is missing. Here's why Camille Razat left.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Fan favourite Emily In Paris is back for its fifth season on Netflix but there's one important person missing from the cast - Camille Razat.

Absent from this series, Camille, who played the character of the same name, has stepped away from the hugely popular show where she played Emily's love rival.

The on and off girlfriend of Gabriel - Emily's original romance from season one - Camille was a friend, turned enemy as they fought for the attention of the same man. Her family owned a champagne business which also brought a complicated business to Emily's PR firm.

So why is Camille not in season 5 of Emily In Paris? Here's what we know.

Camille was in a love triangle with Emily and Gabriel in the Netflix show
Camille was in a love triangle with Emily and Gabriel in the Netflix show. Picture: Netflix

Why did Camille Razat leave Emily In Paris?

Both the actress and Darren Star, who created the show, explained it was the natural end for Camille.

In season four we see Camille almost marry Gabriel after learning she was pregnant with his child. However, she called it quits at the rehearsals when she learned he still had feelings for Emily. Her character suffered a heartbreaking false pregnancy too which brought a change to Camille and her outlook on life.

Breaking up with her secret girlfriend, she chose to remain focused on starting a family, something she now really wanted.

In April 2025, Camille took to Instagram to explain she would not be back for Emily in Paris season .

She wrote: "After an incredible journey, I’ve made the decision to step away from Emily in Paris.

"It has been a truly wonderful experience, one filled with growth, creativity, and unforgettable memories. I’m deeply grateful to @starmandarren and the entire team at @netflix and @paramountpics for their trust and for giving me the opportunity to bring Camille to life and leaving the door open for her return, as she will always be a part of Emily In Paris world.

"This character has meant a lot to me, and I feel that her storyline has naturally come to an end. It felt like the right moment to explore new horizons."

Co-star Lily Collins who plays Emily responded: "Love you sister. It’s been a wild ride and an absolute pleasure. You’re a rockstar. So proud of you."

Where is Emily In Paris actress Camille Razat now?

The Netflix show gave Camille an excellent platform and now she's off starring in multiple new TV shows and movies.

In April, she confirmed two projects she had just completed, she wrote: "I’ve recently wrapped two series: Nero for Netflix and the Lost Station girls for Disney+.

"I’m also excited to share that I’ve launched my own production company, @tazar_production. We mainly produce music videos and short films for now, but we’re currently developing our first feature film, something I’m truly passionate about and excited to grow."

Camille is also a successful model with over 1.4million Instagram followers.

READ MORE:

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Live and Let Dyers

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

The Sports Agents

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

It's A Wonderful life is a festive favourite

It's A Wonderful Life: 14 facts you didn't know about the Christmas classic

Ruth is currently recovering in a wheelchair.

Traitors star Ruth Codd reveals plans to walk again after second leg amputation

Celebrities

The best Christmas movies ever

These are the 20 greatest Christmas movies of all time, ranked

'The End of an Era' and 'The Final Show' will debut this December.

When are Taylor Swift's The End of an Era and The Final Show out on Disney Plus?

ITV’s follow-up special, I’m a Celebrity… Coming Out, is just around the corner.

I’m a Celebrity Coming Out reunion date, cast and what to expect

Simon Cowell has built his career on discovering and shaping global music acts, most famously through The X Factor.

Simon Cowell's new Netflix boyband December 10 revealed

Trending on Heart

Cruz Beckham has reached out to his big brother again despite family feud

Cruz Beckham reaches out to big brother Brooklyn in an attempt to end feud

Royal Mail confirm Christmas post days and times.

Is there post on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day or Boxing Day? Royal Mail delivery dates explained

Lifestyle

Vanessa White revealed her baby's gender to British Vogue.

The Saturdays' Vanessa White reveals unborn baby’s gender following surprise wedding

Paddington The Musical made its glittering London debut in November 2025.

Paddington The Musical: Cast, storyline, songs, tickets and who plays Paddington revealed

Rob Reiner's daughter Tracey issued a heartbreaking statement.

Rob Reiner's daughter speaks out for first time since father's tragic death

S Club 7 has teased a 2026 reunion

Are S Club 7 getting back together? Member Jon Lee shares exciting 2026 details

Music

Vanessa White has officially married her partner of eight years in a surprise wedding ceremony

The Saturdays singer Vanessa White is married and her wedding pictures are gorgeous

Simon Cowell held back tears in his new Netflix documentary The Next Act when he learned of the tragic death of One Direction star Liam Payne.

Simon Cowell reveals ‘horrific’ moment he heard of Liam Payne's death

Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner were found dead on December 14

Rob Reiner's last conversation with Monty Python star revealed as tributes pour in for director
Coldplay frontman Chris Martin made a surprise appearance to perform a couple’s first dance song in Staffordshire.

Chris Martin surprises fans by performing their first dance song at wedding

Mary Berry has crafted multiple TV shows and books in her cooking career

Mary Berry facts: Age, cooking career, husband and children revealed

Gladiator Harry Aikines-Aryeetey is a former medal winning athlete

Harry Aikines-Aryeetey facts: Nitro's age, height, wife and children revealed

Band Aid's four versions

Band Aid: Who sings each line in every version of 'Do They Know It's Christmas?'

5ive in 1998

Where are Five now? 90s boyband's members, songs, breakup and reunion explained

Stephen Mulhern is back on Saturday Night Takeaway alongside Ant and Dec

Stephen Mulhern facts: Presenter's age, dating life, family and TV shows revealed

Kylie Minogue has carved out a superb career

Kylie Minogue facts: Singer's age, boyfriend, career and more revealed