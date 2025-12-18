Emily In Paris season 5 is missing Camille Razat from the cast - here's why

Emily In Paris star Camille has quit the Netflix show. Picture: Netflix

By Zoe Adams

Netflix has dropped a new season of Emily In Paris but a favourite character is missing. Here's why Camille Razat left.

Fan favourite Emily In Paris is back for its fifth season on Netflix but there's one important person missing from the cast - Camille Razat.

Absent from this series, Camille, who played the character of the same name, has stepped away from the hugely popular show where she played Emily's love rival.

The on and off girlfriend of Gabriel - Emily's original romance from season one - Camille was a friend, turned enemy as they fought for the attention of the same man. Her family owned a champagne business which also brought a complicated business to Emily's PR firm.

So why is Camille not in season 5 of Emily In Paris? Here's what we know.

Camille was in a love triangle with Emily and Gabriel in the Netflix show. Picture: Netflix

Why did Camille Razat leave Emily In Paris?

Both the actress and Darren Star, who created the show, explained it was the natural end for Camille.

In season four we see Camille almost marry Gabriel after learning she was pregnant with his child. However, she called it quits at the rehearsals when she learned he still had feelings for Emily. Her character suffered a heartbreaking false pregnancy too which brought a change to Camille and her outlook on life.

Breaking up with her secret girlfriend, she chose to remain focused on starting a family, something she now really wanted.

In April 2025, Camille took to Instagram to explain she would not be back for Emily in Paris season .

She wrote: "After an incredible journey, I’ve made the decision to step away from Emily in Paris.

"It has been a truly wonderful experience, one filled with growth, creativity, and unforgettable memories. I’m deeply grateful to @starmandarren and the entire team at @netflix and @paramountpics for their trust and for giving me the opportunity to bring Camille to life and leaving the door open for her return, as she will always be a part of Emily In Paris world.

"This character has meant a lot to me, and I feel that her storyline has naturally come to an end. It felt like the right moment to explore new horizons."

Co-star Lily Collins who plays Emily responded: "Love you sister. It’s been a wild ride and an absolute pleasure. You’re a rockstar. So proud of you."

Where is Emily In Paris actress Camille Razat now?

The Netflix show gave Camille an excellent platform and now she's off starring in multiple new TV shows and movies.

In April, she confirmed two projects she had just completed, she wrote: "I’ve recently wrapped two series: Nero for Netflix and the Lost Station girls for Disney+.

"I’m also excited to share that I’ve launched my own production company, @tazar_production. We mainly produce music videos and short films for now, but we’re currently developing our first feature film, something I’m truly passionate about and excited to grow."

Camille is also a successful model with over 1.4million Instagram followers.

