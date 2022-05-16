Inside Emmerdale star Amy Nuttall's life with her famous actor husband

16 May 2022, 08:48

Amy Nuttall is married to Andrew Buchan
Amy Nuttall is married to Andrew Buchan. Picture: Alamy

Who did Amy Nuttall play in Emmerdale and where is she now?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Fans will remember Emmerdale star Amy Nuttall for starring in the soap all the way back in 2000.

After making her mark in the Dales, Amy left after five years and went on to star in some huge shows.

But where is Amy Nuttall now and what happened to her Emmerdale character? Here’s what we know…

Amy Nuttall married Andrew Buchan in 2012
Amy Nuttall married Andrew Buchan in 2012. Picture: Alamy

Who did Amy Nuttall play in Emmerdale?

Amy Nuttall played Chloe Atkinson in Emmerdale from 2000-2005.

During her time on the soap, Chloe was part of some big storylines including her relationships with Scott Windsor and Carl King, who was in a relationship with Chastity Dingle.

She lied to Carl about being pregnant and when Chastity found out, the pair ended up in a fight.

Chloe left the village in disgrace, with Amy quitting in a bid to pursue a career in singing.

What else has Amy Nuttall been in?

As well as starring in Emmerdale, Amy, 39, has had many other credits including Hotel Babylon, The Musketeers, Death in Paradie and ITV’s Liar.

Amy Nuttall was dating Emmerdale co-star Ben Freeman
Amy Nuttall was dating Emmerdale co-star Ben Freeman. Picture: Alamy

TV fans will also recognise her for playing maid Ethel Bryant in Downton Abbey.

Who is Amy Nuttall married to?

Amy is married to fellow actor Andrew Buchan, who she wed in 2012.

Andrew stars as Andrew Parker Bowles in Netflix’s The Crown and he has also appeared in BBC drama Broadchurch, Alex Rider and Industry.

The couple got together in 2007 and welcomed their child in 2015, but they like to keep their private life out of the spotlight.

Amy also used to date one of her Emmerdale co-stars Ben Freeman, who played Scott Windsor, but the pair split after four years.

More Emmerdale News

See more More Emmerdale News

Liam Fox plays Dan Spencer in Emmerdale

Inside Emmerdale star Liam Fox's life with co-star wife

Emmerdale viewers think they know who will be killed

Emmerdale fans convinced Noah Dingle dies in shock ‘mistaken identity’ twist
Laura Norton stars as Kerry Wyatt in Emmerdale

Inside Emmerdale star Laura Norton's life off screen with co star fiancé
Rebecca Sarker stars as Manpreet in Emmerdale

Inside Emmerdale actress Rebecca Sarker's life away from Manpreet role
Chas Dingle and Dan Spencer got married in Emmerdale

All the Emmerdale, EastEnders and Coronation Street relationships you forgot happened

Trending on Heart

Mark Labbett has opened up about his split from his wife

The Chase’s Mark Labbett opens up on split from ex-wife and second cousin Katie
Britain's Got Talent viewers were impressed with Junwoo

Britain’s Got Talent fans ‘work out’ magician card trick after spotting clue
Gogglebox's Ellie Warner has shared a message with her followers

Gogglebox’s Ellie Warner shares emotional message after boyfriend’s accident

Gogglebox

Sam Faiers has given birth!

Sam Faiers gives birth to baby boy - and shares adorable video

Celebrities

Holly Willoughby is wearing a pink dress from Whistles

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her pink shirt dress from Whistles

Celebrities

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari said they have lost their 'miracle baby'

Britney Spears announces tragic news she has miscarried 'miracle' baby

Celebrities

A street party is the only way to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee over the June Bank Holiday!

How to plan a Platinum Jubilee street party: Legal requirements, food, drinks and decorations

Royals

The new bed has been a huge hit with pet-owners

You can now buy a human-size dog bed that's perfect for napping

Lifestyle

Kelly Osbourne is expecting her first baby

Kelly Osbourne announces she's pregnant with her first child

Celebrities

Sue Radford has shown fans around her new motorhome

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford shows off luxury new motorhome

Celebrities

Martin Lewis has revealed how you can save money on your weekly shop

Martin Lewis reveals how to get £90 off at Sainsbury's, Morrisons and Iceland

News

Peter Andre has spoken out on the Rebekah Vardy claims

Peter Andre shares emotional statement after Rebekah Vardy court claims

Celebrities

You can have a more sustainable holiday

The Rethinkers podcast with Katrina Ridley: How to have a more sustainable holiday this summer

Travel

Who will be going back into the I'm A Celebrity jungle?

I'm A Celebrity All Stars: The full rumoured line up including Gillian McKeith and Gino D’Acampo
The woman has asked Mumsnet for advice

'My neighbours look over my fence to talk to each other - it's ruining my privacy'

Lifestyle