Inside Emmerdale star Amy Nuttall's life with her famous actor husband

Amy Nuttall is married to Andrew Buchan. Picture: Alamy

Who did Amy Nuttall play in Emmerdale and where is she now?

Fans will remember Emmerdale star Amy Nuttall for starring in the soap all the way back in 2000.

After making her mark in the Dales, Amy left after five years and went on to star in some huge shows.

But where is Amy Nuttall now and what happened to her Emmerdale character? Here’s what we know…

Amy Nuttall married Andrew Buchan in 2012. Picture: Alamy

Who did Amy Nuttall play in Emmerdale?

Amy Nuttall played Chloe Atkinson in Emmerdale from 2000-2005.

During her time on the soap, Chloe was part of some big storylines including her relationships with Scott Windsor and Carl King, who was in a relationship with Chastity Dingle.

She lied to Carl about being pregnant and when Chastity found out, the pair ended up in a fight.

Chloe left the village in disgrace, with Amy quitting in a bid to pursue a career in singing.

What else has Amy Nuttall been in?

As well as starring in Emmerdale, Amy, 39, has had many other credits including Hotel Babylon, The Musketeers, Death in Paradie and ITV’s Liar.

Amy Nuttall was dating Emmerdale co-star Ben Freeman. Picture: Alamy

TV fans will also recognise her for playing maid Ethel Bryant in Downton Abbey.

Who is Amy Nuttall married to?

Amy is married to fellow actor Andrew Buchan, who she wed in 2012.

Andrew stars as Andrew Parker Bowles in Netflix’s The Crown and he has also appeared in BBC drama Broadchurch, Alex Rider and Industry.

The couple got together in 2007 and welcomed their child in 2015, but they like to keep their private life out of the spotlight.

Amy also used to date one of her Emmerdale co-stars Ben Freeman, who played Scott Windsor, but the pair split after four years.