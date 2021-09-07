Emmerdale star Amy Walsh expecting first baby with EastEnders' Toby-Alexander Smith

Toby Alexander Smith and Amy Walsh are expecting a baby. Picture: Instagram/Alamy

Real life soap couple Amy Walsh and Toby-Alexander Smith are having their first baby together.

Congratulations are in order because Emmerdale star Amy Walsh is pregnant with her fellow soap star boyfriend Toby-Alexander Smith.

The couple have been dating since last year, with Amy saying they both feel ‘incredibly lucky’ to be welcoming their first child next year.

Amy - who plays Tracy Metcalfe in theITV soap - told OK! Magazine: “It feels as though the way everything happened was meant to be.

“I thought I might struggle with fertility, so for pregnancy to happen quite easily and when I wanted – I was gobsmacked. We feel incredibly lucky.”

The actress was diagnosed with polycystic ovary syndrome at 20-years-old, which affects how a woman's ovaries work and can include symptoms such as irregular periods, facial hair and difficulty getting pregnant.

Opening up about her diagnosis, Amy continued: “I always thought falling pregnant was going to be a battle.

“It’s something you feel you have to tell someone when you meet them, because you feel like you need to warn them.

“Toby knew how worried I was, especially as I’m a bit older. I did wonder if it would ever happen for me, so it feels like a blessing.”

Toby Alexander Smith and Amy Walsh have been dating since 2020. Picture: Alamy

31-year-old Toby, who plays serial Killer Gray Atkins on EastEnders, added to the publication: “There’s never a perfect time.

“You could always think: ‘We could do with a bigger house or investing more time in our careers,’ but if you’ve met the right person then that’s it.”

Toby also shared the news on Instagram, writing: "The news is out and we couldn’t be happier. Can’t wait to go on this journey with you @amyvwalsh ❤️"

The pair have been dating since 2020 and made their first public appearance on the red carpet at A Christmas Carol in London.

An insider told The Sun at the time: "It’s early days but they really like each other. They’re both very busy with packed work schedules at opposite ends of the country, but they try to spend as much time together as they can."

Amy Walsh and Toby-Alexander Smith have shared a selfie on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

Back in June, Toby shared a sweet message about Amy on Instagram following her appearance on ITV's Loose Women.

He wrote: "Not only smashed her Loose Women interview but is also smashing her incredibly important storyline!"

Amy also recently opened up about the reaction her boyfriend is getting for playing ‘Enders villain Gray Atkins.

Viewers will know Gray killed his wife Chantelle (Jessica Plummer) last September, and has since murdered Tina Carter and pushed Kush Kazemi in front of a tube.

Amy admitted that some people find it hard to separate him in real life from his character, telling the Loose Women panel: “He’s been quite lucky but you do get a bit. It’s more online than anything else.

“But I just always say it’s because you’re so good, you’re doing a good job and that’s all that matters.”