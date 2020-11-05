Emmerdale cast: Who is Moira's brother Mackenzie Boyd and what do we know about actor Lawrence Robb?

Lawrence Robb plays Mackenzie Boyd in Emmerdale. Picture: Instagram/ITV

Who plays Mackenzie Boyd in Emmerdale? Everything you need to know about Lawrence Robb...

Moira's brother Mackenzie Boyd has arrived in Emmerdale as ‘the new troublemaker’ of the ITV soap.

Played by actor Lawrence Robb, Mackenzie will be part of a developing storyline about Moira’s past and family life.

But what do we know about him and the actor that plays him? Find out everything…

Who is Mackenzie Boyd?

Mackenzie made his debut in the Dales at the end of October 2020.

He grew up with Moira, and the pair had a close bond until Moira abruptly left the family.

Mackenzie Boyd is played by Lawrence Robb on Emmerdale. Picture: ITV

Actor Lawrence Robb recently said Mackenzie has arrived to get to the bottom of what really happened in their family.

"From the point when Moira left, Mackenzie had it drilled into him that something happened and that's why Moira left,” he said.

Read More: Who is Adam Thomas? Wife, children and Emmerdale role revealed

"He's got a preconceived idea of who she's become. Growing up from a relatively early age, he's got this idea of 'this is who my sister is'.

"Then when he arrives, Moira tells him it's slightly different. I think if anyone has believed something for so long and someone says it's not true, initially you're going to be like: 'Nah, you're lying!'

"I think at one point Moira eventually breaks through to him, but up until then, who knows?"

Natalie J Robb, who plays Moira, also told Digital Spy she is excited to explore her characters past.

She said: "It's great. It's been talked about for quite a while really, and it was just knowing when the right time was going to be. It's always been John's family and the family we've created – and Nana Barton – but never my father, my brother, or whatever.

"It's good because it may explain a lot over why Moira is the way she is and perhaps why she's so protective of her children. It'll be interesting to see, it's going to be exciting. It's nice to have that link of the family."

Who is Emmerdale’s Lawrence Robb?

Coincidentally, Lawrence has the same surname as Natalie J Robb, who plays his sister. But the two aren’t related.

Before his role in Emmerdale, the star played Matt in Sky comedy drama I Hate Suzie, which also starred Billie Piper.

Lawrence keeps his followers up to date through Twitter and Instagram.

Now Read: Inside Emmerdale’s Kate Brooks and wife Michelle Hardwick’s relationship as they welcome baby boy