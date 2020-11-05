Emmerdale cast: Who is Moira's brother Mackenzie Boyd and what do we know about actor Lawrence Robb?

5 November 2020, 08:54 | Updated: 5 November 2020, 08:57

Lawrence Robb plays Mackenzie Boyd in Emmerdale
Lawrence Robb plays Mackenzie Boyd in Emmerdale. Picture: Instagram/ITV

Who plays Mackenzie Boyd in Emmerdale? Everything you need to know about Lawrence Robb...

Moira's brother Mackenzie Boyd has arrived in Emmerdale as ‘the new troublemaker’ of the ITV soap.

Played by actor Lawrence Robb, Mackenzie will be part of a developing storyline about Moira’s past and family life. 

But what do we know about him and the actor that plays him? Find out everything… 

Who is Mackenzie Boyd? 

Mackenzie made his debut in the Dales at the end of October 2020. 

He grew up with Moira, and the pair had a close bond until Moira abruptly left the family. 

Mackenzie Boyd is played by Lawrence Robb on Emmerdale
Mackenzie Boyd is played by Lawrence Robb on Emmerdale. Picture: ITV

Actor Lawrence Robb recently said Mackenzie has arrived to get to the bottom of what really happened in their family. 

"From the point when Moira left, Mackenzie had it drilled into him that something happened and that's why Moira left,” he said. 

Read More: Who is Adam Thomas? Wife, children and Emmerdale role revealed

"He's got a preconceived idea of who she's become. Growing up from a relatively early age, he's got this idea of 'this is who my sister is'.

"Then when he arrives, Moira tells him it's slightly different. I think if anyone has believed something for so long and someone says it's not true, initially you're going to be like: 'Nah, you're lying!'

"I think at one point Moira eventually breaks through to him, but up until then, who knows?"

Natalie J Robb, who plays Moira, also told Digital Spy she is excited to explore her characters past.

She said: "It's great. It's been talked about for quite a while really, and it was just knowing when the right time was going to be. It's always been John's family and the family we've created – and Nana Barton – but never my father, my brother, or whatever.

"It's good because it may explain a lot over why Moira is the way she is and perhaps why she's so protective of her children. It'll be interesting to see, it's going to be exciting. It's nice to have that link of the family."

Who is Emmerdale’s Lawrence Robb?

Coincidentally, Lawrence has the same surname as Natalie J Robb, who plays his sister. But the two aren’t related. 

Before his role in Emmerdale, the star played Matt in Sky comedy drama I Hate Suzie, which also starred Billie Piper.

Lawrence keeps his followers up to date through Twitter and Instagram.

Now Read: Inside Emmerdale’s Kate Brooks and wife Michelle Hardwick’s relationship as they welcome baby boy

More Emmerdale News

Johnny Leeze has passed away at the age of 78

Emmerdale and Coronation Street star Johnny Leeze, 78, dies after testing positive for coronavirus
Tracy in Emmerdale is pregnant with Nate's baby

Is Tracy Metcalfe in Emmerdale pregnant?

Kerry Wyatt has left Emmerdale for a while

Where is Kerry Wyatt in Emmerdale?

Michelle Hardwick and Kate Brooks got married in 2019

Inside Emmerdale’s Kate Brooks and wife Michelle Hardwick’s relationship as they welcome baby boy
Wendy Posner is played by Susan Cookson on Emmerdale

Who plays Wendy Posner in Emmerdale?

Trending on Heart

A mum has said Christmas Eve boxes are stupid

Mum sparks debate after slamming Christmas Eve gift boxes as ‘silly and a waste of money’

Lifestyle

Really, it's up to you when you put it up

When should you put your Christmas tree up?

Christmas

This man's tattoos are leaving people speechless

Internet left reeling over dad's tribute tattoos of his children's poo

Lifestyle

Garden centres will remain open during lockdown

Are garden centres open during lockdown in England?

Lifestyle

Can you spot them?

Films fans challenged to name iconic rom coms in graphic - can you spot them?

Lifestyle

Phillip and Holly in heated debate with Minister after woman is arrested for taking mum from care home

Phillip Schofield in heated debate with Minister after woman is arrested for taking mum from care home

This Morning