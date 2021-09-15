Does Charity Dingle die in Emmerdale and is Emma Atkins leaving?

Charity Dingle is in danger on Emmerdale. Picture: ITV

Does Charity die in Emmerdale? And is actress Emma Atkins leaving? Here's what you need to know...

It’s bad news for Charity Dingle who has been brutally attacked by a mystery robber in Emmerdale.

The character - played by Emma Atkins - was left fighting for her life in a pool of blood after an elaborate plan to take money from The Woolpack went wrong.

But does Charity die and what has actress Emma said about leaving? Here’s what we know…

Charity Dingle was attacked in Emmerdale. Picture: ITV

Does Charity Dingle die in Emmerdale?

It is not known what happens to Charity Dingle in Emmerdale, but things aren’t looking good.

The drama starts when Chas (Lucy Pargeter) notices the electricity has gone, but is unaware that someone cut the external mains cable on purpose.

A hooded figure is then seen breaking into the Woolpack and forcing open the till.

Charity soon catches the mystery intruder, but when she tries to intervene she is hit over the head and has to be rushed to hospital in the back of an ambulance.

There was a robbery in the Woolpack. Picture: ITV

It is then revealed that Charity has a bleed on the brain but viewers will have to wait and see whether she pulls through.

Is Emma Atkins leaving Emmerdale?

It is not known whether Emma Atkins is leaving Emmerdale, but it is unlikely as the actress has not announced her departure.

Emma made her debut as feisty Charity Dingle back in 2000 but left in 2005.

She then returned in March 2009 and has been a main character ever since, only taking a short break in 2015 when she gave birth to her son.

Outside of Emmerdale, Emma has starred in many other shows such as Heartbeat, Dalziel and Pascoe, Mayo, I'm with Stupid, New Street Law, Doctors and Casualty.

Emma Atkins has played Charity Dingle since 2000. Picture: Alamy

Emma has been nominated for numerous awards over the years, including Best Actress in 2010 and 2018 at the British Soap Awards.

In September 2018, Emma won Best Soap Actress at the TV Choice Awards and has also been nominated for several Inside Soap Awards.

The following year the star was also nominated for the National Television Awards in the category of Serial Drama Performance.