Is Charity Dingle leaving Emmerdale?

Charity Dingle has been on Emmerdale since 2000. Picture: ITV

What did Charity do in Emmerdale and will she leave? Here's what we know...

It’s been a tough few weeks for Charity Dingle in Emmerdale as she continues to go on a downward spiral.

Viewers recently watched Chas (Lucy Pargeter) force her to sign over her shares in The Woolpack to Marlon (Mark Charnock).

Despite initially refusing, Charity (Emma Atkins) eventually decided to give in.

But will Charity leave Emmerdale for good? Here’s what we know…

ITV has not revealed whether Charity will be leaving Emmerdale anytime soon.

Emmerdale fans fear Charity Dingle is leaving. Picture: ITV

She has recently fallen out with all of her family and seemingly has nowhere to go, which has left viewers wondering what she will do next.

If that wasn’t bad enough, Cain (Jeff Hordley) recently returned form Scotland, and revealed that her daughter Debbie (Charley Webb) wants nothing to do with her.

This means Charity is no longer allowed any contact with the kids without Debbie and Cain’s say so.

But things are only set to get worse next week when Charity tries to make amends with Chas by breaking into Hawksford Outdoor Pursuits to get information about a client.

Unfortunately, Al Chapman (Michael Wildman) catches her in the act and the pair end up in a struggle.

In a bid to distract Al, Charity throws a trophy in the air and makes a run for it.

As he goes to catch the trophy, Al ends up falling and banging his head, leaving Charity fearing for the worst.

Is Al alive, and will Charity stick around to find out?

Charity has been played by actress Emma Atkins for over 20 years after making her debut in March 2000.

Emma has taken various breaks from filming, landing roles in other shows such as Dalziel and Pascoe, Doctors, Heartbeat and Casualty.

