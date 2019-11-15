Emmerdale's Charley Webb debuts nine-year-old son Buster’s short hair after he was cruelly trolled for ‘looking like a girl’

Charley Webb has shared a photo of her eldest son. Picture: Instagram

By Naomi Bartram

Charley Webb has showed off her son Buster's shorter new hairdo on Instagram.

Emmerdale actress Charley Webb recently opened up about her nine-year-old son Buster being trolled over his long hair.

And now the star, 31, has debuted his new shorter do online, calling him the 'the coolest 9 year old I know.'

In the snap, Charley’s little one can be seen posing for the camera in a black hooded jumper.

And fans couldn’t wait to comment on the adorable post, with one saying: "Loved it long, love it short. He’s going to break some hearts in a few years time."

“Very handsome 💙,” said another, while a third added: "Aww i loved his long hair but looks fab with this cut too and those eyes."

This comes after Debbie Dingle actress Charley - who also shares sons Bowie, three, and baby Ace Gene with former co-star Matthew Wolfenden - hit back at trolls who claimed her sons 'look like girls' with their long hair.

She slammed at the time: "I get asked so many times on here why my kids have got long hair. ‘Why don’t you cut it?’ Or, ‘they look like girls’. The answer is really simple, because we like it and more importantly they like it.

"I absolutely don’t feel like I need to explain it to anyone who has an opinion but I just think life would be so much easier if we all just focused on our own lives. Don’t let my kids hair worry you."

Last month, the mum-of-three also revealed her middle son had taken a trip to the hairdressers.

Taking to Instagram, she simply wrote: "Hair cut=cute face visible. Bowie 3 years and 10 months.”

Explaining the reason she decided to take change little Bowie's hair, Charley insisted negative comments had nothing to do with it.

“I can’t believe how many messages I’ve had asking if I’ve cut Bowie’s hair because of negative comments on Instagram," she told her followers.

“The answer to that is no. If I was cutting my child’s hair because people were being negative that would be very worrying.”