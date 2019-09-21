Emmerdale star Samantha Giles QUITS soap seven years after returning as Bernice Blackstock

21 September 2019, 15:39

It is not yet known how Bernice will leave the soap
It is not yet known how Bernice will leave the soap. Picture: ITV

The actor will be leaving the soap to go on to pastures new

Samantha Giles has quit Emmerdale.

The 48-year-old actress has announced she is departing the ITV soap after seven years of playing Bernice Blackstock.

Taking to Twitter, she wrote:

It is not yet known how Samantha's character Bernice will leave the soap.

However, she has previously revealed that she would like to have some more "serious storylines" alongside her usual comedic role.

She said: "I think it could work really well doing some serious storylines, with the 'comedy characters' having something difficult to deal with because it proves that things could happen to anybody.

"But it is nice with us – the show wouldn't work with absolutely everybody in it having a hard time or being miserable. They have to share it out – which is great for us."

The actor first joined Emmerdale as Bernice in 1998, playing a barmaid in The Woolpack, before fleeing the village in 2002 after catching her first husband in bed with another man.

She briefly returned in 2004, before a more permanent return to the Dales in 2012, where she has stayed until now. But she had previously revealed she doesn't think she will stay on Emmerdale forever.

Back in 2016, she said: "I'm really enjoying it at the moment. I don't think I'm the sort of person who can stay in the one role for donkey's years – not that there's anything wrong with that.

"It's just that I get very itchy feet, so I would like to do other work at some point in the future. But I have a young family, and I don't like to be away from them for long periods of time, so it's a nice balance. I realise I'm very lucky. Emmerdale is a lovely place to be."

Her character has been at the centre of several dramatic storylines, including her failed marriage to the closeted Lawrence White, and the tragic death of her ex-husband Ashley Thomas from dementia.

Emmerdale next airs at 7.30pm on Monday 23rd September.

More Emmerdale News

Denise Welch and Tim Healy's son Louis is joining the cast of Emmerdale

Who is Louis Healy? Denise Welch and Tim Healy's son who's joining the cast of Emmerdale
Emmerdale fans have been left confused by last night's episode

Emmerdale's Asan N’Jie MISSING from soap hours after knife threat sacking as fans speculate over character’s exit
Emmerdale bosses SUSPEND Asan N’Jie after Jamie Lomas TV Choice Awards row

Emmerdale bosses SACK Asan N’Jie after Jamie Lomas TV Choice Awards row
Emmerdale has been cancelled tonight

Why isn't Emmerdale on tonight? Why ITV have cancelled the soap this evening
Charley Webb has hit back at critics with a fiery message

Emmerdale's Charley Webb furiously hits back after trolls criticise her sons' long hair

Trending on Heart

He revealed his character Jack will be involved in some kind of accident but viewers will have to wait and see what it is

EastEnders' Scott Maslen accidentally leaks HUGE spoiler on Instagram
The magician has joined the Dancing On Ice line up

Magician Ben Hanlin replaces Kelvin Fletcher as he joins Dancing On Ice 2020
Ryan Thomas wants to reveal his and Lucy Mecklenburgh gender

Pregnant Lucy Mecklenburgh annoyed by Ryan Thomas' baby gender lie
The star has plenty of cash to splash

Gemma Collins spends £650 a night at the Ritz as she can't be bothered to go home to Essex

Celebrities

The bride-to-be is raging at her pal for this act of betrayal

Bride-to-be FURIOUS after best friend copies her dream wedding dress, buying it for herself

Weddings

The star opened up about her heavy battle with multiple illnesses

Gogglebox's Steph Parker opens up about 'terrifying' heart infection and double battle with pneumonia