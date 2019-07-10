Emmerdale's Mandy Dingle returns as Lisa Riley makes her comeback 'for good'

10 July 2019, 09:19

Lisa will make a permanent return to the dales
Lisa will make a permanent return to the dales. Picture: ITV
Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

The actress will return to the soap a whopping 17 years after she first departed as a series regular.

A long-standing favourite of ITV soap Emmerdale is set to return for good.

Mandy Dingle, played by Lisa Riley will make her official comeback in September after she teased us with a week's brief return earlier this year.

Lisa was on the show in the 90s
Lisa was on the show in the 90s. Picture: ITV

The soap's bosses have confirmed that this time around Lisa's role will be a permanent one and she's return to being a series regular, 17 years after Mandy Dingle left the Yorkshire dales.

Fans were excited to see the character return briefly back in January after she'd been away for so long, so they'll no doubt be over the moon with her permanent return.

Read more: Emmerdale fans think they've figured out the mystery of the bones discovery

She made a brief return back in January and it was very well-recieved
She made a brief return back in January and it was very well-recieved. Picture: ITV

Executive producer of Emmerdale, Jane Hudson said: "We have Mandy Dingle and her son Vinny coming back in to the village, which we’re all very excited about.

"They come back with scams and everything going on.

"There’s lots in store and it’s going to be fun and very colourful, as she makes herself at home in the Dingle household.”

42-year-old Lisa played Mandy Dingle from 1995 until 2001 and in her time away from the show she's presented You've Been Framed, was a contestant on Strictly and also became a regular panelist on daytime chat show, Loose Women.

When she retuned in January for her brief stint she surprised everyone in typical Mandy fashion by bursting in through the door as Marlon Dingle, her cousin was tying the knot with Jessie Grant.

We can't wait to see Lisa's return to the soap, the hilarious actress is sure to bring a few laughs.

