Emmerdale fans claim dramatic Kerry Wyatt scene is ruined by 'random pile of bricks'

4 October 2019, 09:57 | Updated: 4 October 2019, 09:59

Emmerdale fans were left confused last night when Kerry Wyatt was knocked out by a ‘random pile of bricks'.

Things got very dramatic on Emmerdale on Thursday when Tracy finally discovered who was responsible for the devastating factory fire which killed her dad, Frank Clayton.

When the character - played by Amy Walsh - found her father's keyring, she then saw that Kerry (Laura Norton) was trying to flee Weatherfield. 

Overcome by guilt, factory worker Kerry confessed she was totally responsible for the blaze, taking the blame away from her sister Amy. 

Desperate to stop Tracy from calling the police, the sisters then trapped her in the house, but seeing her chance, Tracy attempted to make a run for it. 

In a tragic twist, Amy (Natalie Ann Jamieson) then pushed Kerry to the floor while trying to grab her and she fell and hit her head on a pile of bricks lying outside the house.

But Emmerdale viewers weren’t convinced by the ‘conveniently’ placed bricks, and took to Twitter to call out the producers.

"Just a random pile of bricks there for no reason," wrote one fan, while another said: "And that pile of bricks just conveniently happened to be there".

A third penned: "Handy those bricks were there," while a fourth added: “Oh no, not the old head to brick trick  #Emmerdale”.

Frank tragically died in August after rescuing Tracy from the burning Sharma sweet factory.

Kerry and Amy accidentally started the fire when they broke into the safe and stole the money from Bernice Blackstock’s fundraiser.

They then went on to try and cover up their crime when as they snuck back into the factory to erase the CCTV.

The pair had been preparing to escape the country but Amy seemingly scuppered their plans when she confessed to Nate Robinson.

Will the truth finally come out? 

Emmerdale airs at 7pm every weekday on ITV, with another episode on Thursdays at 8pm.

