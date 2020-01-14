Emmerdale's Graham Foster murder storyline spoilers: Three things to watch out for as twist unfolds

By Naomi Bartram

Here's everything you need to know about Graham Foster's haunting murder...

Emmerdale is currently gearing up for a very special week that will see Graham Foster (Andrew Scarborough) finally meet his grisly end as part of a tense whodunit storyline.

But as ahead of his murder, here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming storyline…

When will Graham die?

Emmerdale has not yet confirmed when Graham will die, but we do know that the character will die in a series of special episodes set to be broadcast during an action-packed week in January.

Here viewers will witness the events of the day in question play out, each time from a different character’s perspective.

Who kills Graham Foster? Picture: ITV

Who kills Graham on Emmerdale?

After angering pretty much everyone in the village, Emmerdale are yet to let slip who has blood on their hands.

Read More: Emmerdale’s James Hooton reveals he sold socks on the street before soap as he opens up on money struggles

Show boss Laura Shaw even hinted ‘it could be anyone’, as she told us at a press event: “As we get to the big week, it could literally be anyone.

“It’s always exciting when we step out of our usual storytelling style and this is one of the most exciting weeks that I’ve ever worked on.

Read More: Emmerdale viewers confused by awkward gaffe as voiceover announces wrong show

“I can reveal that by the end of the week, the audience will find out who the murderer is, but it’s safe to say it’ll have repercussions for the whole village as we head into 2020. You will know by the Friday.”

Graham has made an enemy in Kim Tate. Picture: ITV

Below are the suspects who could be responsible:

Kim Tate

After she finds out Graham is leading her on so he can steal her money, Kim is out for revenge…

Al Chapman

Al and Graham have come to blows on a fair few occasions, so when Kim orders him to murder Graham - will he say yes?

Jai Sharma

Jai blames Graham for the breakdown of his relationship with Laurel, he could be driven to kill…

Jamie Tate

After Graham slept with his wife Andrea, Jamie is furious at Graham and desperate to take him down.

Andrea Tate

She may have bedded Graham, but since the revelation destroyed her marriage, she turns on the businessman.

Charity Dingle

Has Graham messed with Charity’s family one too many times?

Marlon Dingle

It seems as though Marlon will do anything to stop Graham and Rhona from taking Leo to France for good.

Does Graham murder someone?

Earlier this week, we saw Graham run into Ryan where the pair discussed Graham’s plan to fleece Kim of all her money.

While Ryan was originally hesitant, he later agreed to help Graham on the conditions that he got a cut of the money and Noah also received help.

But later in the show, as Rhona returned to bed, Graham headed to the kitchen and washed his hands which were covered in blood and bruises.

Did Ryan double cross Graham, or has someone else angered the evil character?