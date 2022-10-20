Emmerdale shares emotional goodbye message from Isobel Steele after shock Liv death

20 October 2022, 09:11 | Updated: 20 October 2022, 09:56

Why did Liv Flaherty leave Emmerdale and how did she die? Here's what we know about the heartbreaking death...

Emmerdale fans were left sobbing on Wednesday night as Liv Flaherty died after being crushed by a caravan.

As part of the soap’s 50th anniversary, Liv became the latest victim of the storm following Harriet Finch’s (Katherine Dow Blyton) devastating death.

Following Liv’s heartbreaking final scenes, Emmerdale shared a video of actress Isobel Steele where she said it’s been the ‘best seven years of her life’.

In the clip, Isobel says: "Hey everyone, I assume you've now watched the episode where Liv's died. I hope it made you cry. I definitely cried when I read it and it's been a pleasure.

Liv and Vinny were stuck in the storm on Emmerdale
Liv and Vinny were stuck in the storm on Emmerdale. Picture: ITV

"It's been the best seven years of my life and yeah, it's been all worth it because of you. So thank you so much!"

Emmerdale captioned the post: "Don't mind us, we're just crying a million tears Goodbye Liv, we're going to miss you so much #Emmerdale50.”

Why did Liv actress Isobel leave Emmerdale?

Liv’s death came after she was crushed by a caravan as she pushed husband Vinny Dingle to safety.

As paramedics arrived, Liv’s family waited for news on her condition but unfortunately there was nothing the medical team could do.

Liv tragically died on Emmerdale last night
Liv tragically died on Emmerdale last night. Picture: ITV

In an emotional final scene, Liv was surrounded by family members Aaron Dingle, played by Danny Miller, and Vinny Dingle, played by Bradley Johnson.

Viewers at home were quick to comment, admitting they were ‘in tears’ following the episode.

One person said: "Omg I can’t cope, I haven’t cried that much ever in a soap before I’m literally sobbing my eyes out . How good was @Isobel_steele and @Brad_J_J ? I genuinely think I cried a river . That was so heartbreaking."

Someone else said: "My eyes are painful with tears, fantastic acting from Isobel and Bradley also included is @DannyBMiller the way he acted with Isobel aka Liv was too sad that’s when I started to weep like a baby !!"

Liv was trapped under a caravan on Emmerdale
Liv was trapped under a caravan on Emmerdale. Picture: ITV

While a third person added: "We did cry, you have been a fabulous character. The end scenes were truly heartbreaking. Hope to see you in your next role, best of luck to you."

This comes after a source previously confirmed Isobel was keen to try new things after seven years on the soap.

They said: "It’s been a big decision for Isobel but she’s ready to try new things.

“She feels like she’s done all she can at Emmerdale and wants to focus on her music career and make a real go of it. Bosses have pulled out all the stops for the 50th anniversary month and Isobel’s exit will be no different."

More Emmerdale News

See more More Emmerdale News

Emmerdale is set to kill off eight characters

Emmerdale to kill off eight main characters in explosive anniversary scenes

Sam Dingle actor James has hinted his character has died

Emmerdale’s Sam Dingle actor James Hooton drops major clue his character has died

Harriet and Kim are in danger in Emmerdale

Emmerdale fans spot clue Kim Tate and Harriet Finch are dead after quad bike explosion

Liv Flaherty is played by Isobel Steele

Inside Emmerdale star Isobel Steele's life away from Liv Flaherty

Joshua Richards stas in Emmerdale

Inside Emmerdale star Joshua Richards' life away from soap including Hollywood fame

Trending on Heart

A doctor has explained why you should never kiss your dog on the mouth

Why you should never kiss your dog on its mouth, according to an expert

Lifestyle

Shaughna Phillips hasn't revealed her boyfriend

Shaughna Phillips’ boyfriend: Who is the pregnant Love Island star’s partner?

Shaughna Phillips has announced her pregnancy

Love Island’s Shaughna Phillips reveals she’s pregnant with her first child

The UK's best pumpkin patches of 2021 for the perfect Halloween day out

Pumpkin patches 2022: The UK's best pick-your-own pumpkins farms

Lifestyle

Netflix is cracking down on password sharing

Netflix will start charging 'extra user' fees early next year

Netflix

The Vixen was accused of cheating on The Chase

The Chase sparks ‘fix’ row as fans accuse the Vixen of getting milk question wrong

Martin Lewis warns people to check they are paying the correct amount for energy

Martin Lewis explains three reasons why your energy bill could be wrong

Lifestyle

Martin Lewis has revealed how you can get free food

Martin Lewis reveals four hacks to get free food at Greggs, Pizza Express and Burger King

Lifestyle

Bride super glues her ears back for wedding pictures

Bride super glues her ears back for wedding pictures

Lifestyle

A dad let his daughter sleep on his arm for 45 minutes

Dad divides opinion after cradling daughter's head for 45 minutes so she could sleep during flight

Lifestyle

The Walk-In episode guide revealed

The Walk-In episode guide: How many episodes are there of the ITV drama and when does it finish?
Married at First Sight UK viewers will be shocked by the reunion

Married At First Sight UK reunion argument so explosive bosses considering not airing it

Married at First Sight

A woman has fumed at her neighbour

'My neighbour banned me from parking outside their house - they're saving space for guests'

Lifestyle

The UK could face blackouts in January and February

Exact time you could expect power blackouts this winter, expert warns

News

Phil Vickery has opened up about 'kissing' his ex-wife's best friend

Phil Vickery speaks out after 'kissing' ex-wife Fern Britton's friend

Celebrities