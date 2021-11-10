Emmerdale fans ‘work out’ Kim Tate will return as part of shock storyline

10 November 2021, 15:20 | Updated: 10 November 2021, 15:50

Is Kim Tate leaving Emmerdale for good? And what has Claire King said about the soap? Here's what we know...

Emmerdale fans watched Kim Tate leave the village on Tuesday evening.

Played by Claire King, Kim has been mourning the loss of her son Jamie Tate despite him actually being alive.

She admitted she needed some time away before committing to her relationship with Will Taylor (Dean Andrews).

But is Kim Tate leaving Emmerdale and will she return? Here’s what we know…

Kim Tate has left Emmerdale
Kim Tate has left Emmerdale. Picture: ITV

Is Kim Tate leaving Emmerdale for good?

Yes. Kim decided to leave the village after Will confronted her over her behaviour towards Chas Dingle and Paddy Kirk.

After she lost custody of her granddaughter Millie, Kim lashed out by blackmailing Paddy Kirk (Dominic Brunt) into doping her horse.

Paddy and wife Chas (Lucy Pargeter) then kidnapped Kim’s horse to try and stop her, but she ended up threatening them with prison.

Will stepped in to try and get through to Kim and she finally saw sense, telling Paddy and Chas that if they returned her horse she would get rid of all the evidence of the doping.

Will Taylor had to say goodbye to Kim in Emmerdale
Will Taylor had to say goodbye to Kim in Emmerdale. Picture: ITV

She then told Will she was leaving the village and didn’t know when or if she would be back.

Will Kim Tate return to Emmerdale?

While Emmerdale bosses haven’t revealed if Kim Tate will be back on the soap, fans think they’ve already worked out how she will return.

After Bernice Blackstock (Samantha Giles) made a move on Will a few moments after Kim left, viewers are convinced she will get revenge.

Bernice put her hand on Will's arm to which he pushed her away, insisting: "Sorry, I think you've got this wrong! I'm with Kim, yeah?"

With Bernice replying: "I wasn't trying to grope you! Obviously, I was just being friendly!"

Kim Tate left Will in Emmerdale
Kim Tate left Will in Emmerdale. Picture: ITV

One person wrote on Twitter: "Don’t forget those cctv cameras Bernice #emmerdale."

While another fan commented: "Bernice & Wil gonna get it on and Kim’s gonna be watching them. #emmerdale."

Someone else guessed Kim would be back for revenge on Chas and Paddy instead, writing: “Kim is going to find a way to screw Chas and Paddy over. They’re idiots for thinking they’ll pull one over on her. #Emmerdale.”

While others predicted something even more shocking, that Kim would frame Bernice for DI Malone’s murder.

“Kim tate will be back because Dl malone murder storyline is not over and Kim knows Will Taylor’s secret.

“So maybe Kim frames Bernice for Dl malone’s murder to save her man.”

Another viewer had another idea, writing: “I wonder if Kim will find Jamie and Millie in her absence? Maybe they they will come back with her. I don't think Jamie would do that though #Emmerdale.”

