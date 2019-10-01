Emmerdale's Laura Norton reveals 3 stone weight loss after admitting she hasn’t had dessert in EIGHT years

1 October 2019, 11:51

Actress Laura Norton has spoken out about getting in shape ahead of her upcoming wedding to co-star Mark Jordon.

Emmerdale star Laura Norton has opened up about her secret to staying in shape after losing a whopping three stone.

The actress has played Kerry Wyatt in the ITV soap since 2012, and during her time on the show she’s managed to slim down by ditching “rubbish food” and exercising every day.

And appearing on Tuesday's Lorraine, she revealed that willpower is the key to keeping the weight off.

After Lorraine said she looked fantastic and asked "how do you do it?", the star admitted: "Do you know, in the eight years that I have been there (on Emmerdale), I have never once had a pudding.

"I can't. It's just a slippery slope."

Laura Norton in 2013 before losing three stone (Jun 2018)
Laura Norton in 2013 before losing three stone (Jun 2018). Picture: PA Images

Laure has previously opened up about her previous addiction to sugar, saying she couldn't stop drinking fizzy drinks.

In July last year, she told The Mirror: “I had been addicted since I was a teenager.

“At its worst I used to drink two 2-litre bottles of Coke a day. I know now how much sugar is in it.

“But, when you are addicted, you don’t realise how much you are getting through. In the end, it was my dad who pointed it out."

Laura also admitted she used to consume an extra 1,700 calories a day but was prompted to change her eating habits when she was asked to wear revealing outfits onscreen.

She said: "It was about three years ago when I started to lose weight. I was in skimpy outfits all the time on telly, and the camera also adds weight to you, so I thought I'd do something.

“I started to do a bit of exercise, which I hadn’t done for years. You get a bit older and weight is harder to lose.

“Then I cut the Coca-Cola out and started to notice the difference and then just decided to keep it up."

Meanwhile, during her Lorraine appearance, Laura also lifted the lid on her upcoming wedding to Emmerdale co-star Mark Jordon.

“We met on set and became friends throughout the next couple of years, and it grew from there,’ she confessed.

“We got to work together again which was brilliant.”

The pair have had a tough few months, after Mark - who has played Daz Spencer in the soap since 2017 - appeared in court accused of attacking a pensioner in a pub.

The 54-year-old was later found not guilty of affray, unlawful wounding and assault by beating.

