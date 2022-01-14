Emmerdale viewers ‘work out’ shock Liam Cavanagh twist after Meena showdown

14 January 2022, 08:48 | Updated: 14 January 2022, 10:25

Heart reporter

By Heart reporter

Will Liam die in Emmerdale and is Meena leaving? Here's what we know...

Emmerdale's Liam Cavanagh was left fuming on Thursday evening when he finally learned it was Meena Jutla who killed his daughter Leanna.

Played by Jonny McPherson, the character whacked Meena over the head with a plank of wood just as she was about to kill Vinny Dingle and Manpreet Sharma.

After being held hostage for weeks, Manpreet then told Liam all the people her sister had murdered over the past year.

Liam caught Meena out in Emmerdale
Liam caught Meena out in Emmerdale. Picture: ITV

Furious Liam went back to finish what he started, he saw Meena (Paige Sandhu) was no longer on the ground and had escaped.

In some very tense scenes, Liam chased her in the woods and shouted: "Meena. You look me in the eye and tell me what you did to my daughter.

“You are a dead woman, do you hear me?"

But determined to take her next victim, Meena picked up a large rock and headed towards him.

Liam knocked Meena out in Emmerdale
Liam knocked Meena out in Emmerdale. Picture: ITV

Luckily for Liam, the police turned up just in time and Meena escaped and convinced a passing lorry driver to pick her up.

Following the showdown, fans are convinced this isn’t the last time we’ll see Meena, with many predicting she’ll return to kill Liam.

One person Tweeted: “She'll read about Manpreet being dead and come back. Think poor old Liam has gone to join Leanna.”

“Liam is a dead man running!,” said another.

This comes after executive producer Jane Hudson teased there is more to come from Meena over the next few weeks.

"Judgement Day for Meena is coming,” she recently told press.

“Whether she will get away with murder or not, you'll have to wait to find out.

"There are still some more twists and turns to be had and some you won't see coming, but I think we're all agreed that Meena can do pretty much anything.

"Judgement Day for Meena won't play out quite as you expect and it will have a lasting effect on quite a few of our villagers.

"I think within the next few months Meena will get what's coming to her.”

