Who is Emmerdale actor Liam Fox’s wife Jo Hudson?

Liam Fox is married to fellow actor Jo Hudson. Picture: Instagram

Who is Joe Hudson? When did she marry Liam Fox? And who did she play in Emmerdale?

Earlier this year, Emmerdale actor Liam Fox married Jo Hudson in a ceremony attended by a host of co-stars and celebrities.

Liam, 49, - who plays Dan Spencer in the ITV soap - tied the knot with his other half at Peckforton Castle in Cheshire 10 months after announcing their engagement.

But how much do we know about actress Jo Hudson? How old is she? And what has she been in?

Who is Joe Hudson?

Jo is a 44-year-old actress who has a string of TV appearances, as well on stage and film credits.

She has been on shows such as Crimewatch, The Ward, Saturday Night Takeaway, Coronation Street and The Apprentice.

Jo was also a co-star of Liam back in 2018 when she played hospital consultant Miss King in Emmerdale.

Meanwhile, husband Liam first arrived on Emmerdale as Dan in 2011.

The actress also describes herself as ‘an expert balloon modeller’ and works for parties, events and charities.

How long have Jo Hudson and Liam Fox been together and when did they get married?

Jo Hudson and Liam Fox have reportedly been together for two and a half years.

They first met when they were trainee teachers at the University of Salford, with Liam previously sharing a snap of the couple all the way back in 1994.

Liam proposed to Jo back in April 2019, announcing the news on Twitter, while the pair married in February this year.

The wedding was attended by Liam’s co-stars Lisa Riley (Mandy Dingle), Chris Bisson (Jai Sharma), Fiona Wade (Priya Sharma) and Chris Chittell (Eric Pollard), as well as Denise Van Outen.

Liam Fox and Jo Hudson got married in January 2020. Picture: Twitter

Speaking about the big day, Liam told OK! magazine: "It was everything I'd hoped for and more, so I'm chuffed. Me and JoJo were the last ones on the dance floor at 2.50am."

Liam has two children with Hollyoaks actress Nicole Barber-Lane - who plays Myra McQueen – whom he was married to for 16 years.

Liam told OK! magazine he would love to have more kids with Jo, adding: "If we have them naturally then that's great."

