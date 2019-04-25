Emmerdale’s Louisa Clein opens up about "awkward" kiss with teen co-star Joe-Warren Plant

Maya Stepney began a relationship with teenager Joe following his 16th birthday. Picture: ITV

The 40-year-old actress, who plays paedophile teacher Maya Stepney, explains what it's like to film romantic scenes with 17-year-old Joe

Emmerdale’s Louisa Clein, 40, has opened up about kissing teenage actor Joe-Warren Plant as part of the soap’s shocking paedophile plot.

The actress, who’s 23 years older than her co-star, appeared on Loose Women to discuss the controversial storyline, which sees her character Maya Stepney seduce school pupil Jacob Gallagher.

But despite admitting it was “awkward” filming romantic scenes with the 17-year-old, she insisted he was “incredibly mature” and ultimately it was “just a job”.

The soap star told the panel: “Joe has been on the show since he was eight.

"He has a family on that show that love him and look after him he's incredibly mature and professional as an actor and we all look after him and he looks after us.

"It's a job, that's what we do. It as awkward when it's somebody that's your own age as it is somebody who's young.

"That was the story that was put for his character so they couldn't change that as such but he's always got chaperones around and we've tried to stay away from as much physical stuff on screen as possible.

“We don't want to make it titillating or raunchy that's not what we're doing it's more about the manipulation."

The school teacher is set to be confronted in tonight's Big Night Out special. Picture: ITV

Louisa also revealed that there will be “no going back” for her character Maya once she's been caught engaging in a relationship with Jacob.

The dramatic scenes, which show the teacher being confronted by Tracy Metcalfe (Amy Walsh), Priya Kotecha (Fiona Wade) and Leyla Harding (Roxy Shahidi), are set to air during Emmerdale’s explosive Big Night Out later tonight.

Discussing how her deviant character will react during the chain of events, she told The Radio Times: "Maya is panicking and desperately trying to regain control and selfishly thinking how she can she protect herself.

"It’s the first time she’s felt vulnerable and frightened.

"Being caught in this way means there is no going back – but it’s how she deals with that.

"Is she going to run away and hide? Is she going to confront it and try and defend herself? Will she get that opportunity?”

The soap's dramatic double episodes will air tonight at 7pm and 8pm on ITV. Picture: ITV

But it's not just Maya's reaction that is sure to cause Emmerdale fans to gasp in horror.

Louisa adds: "The girls’ reaction once they all find out is complete and utter shock, then unbelievable fury.

"There is also the sense of guilt they have let Jacob down and been played by Maya.

"They start piecing together the previous months and suddenly it all fits.

"Each of them react in different ways but they all have their own personal agenda as to how they would like to deal with Maya."

Emmerdale's Big Night Out episodes air tonight at 7pm and 8pm on ITV.