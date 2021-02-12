Emmerdale’s Mark Charnock pays tribute to his late on-screen son Harry

Emmerdale child actor Harry Whittaker died in 2014. Picture: ITV/Twitter

Emmerdale star Mark Charnock has paid a heartbreaking tribute to his late on-screen son Harry Whittaker, who played Leo Dingle.

Emmerdale’s Mark Charnock has shared a tribute to child actor Harry Whittaker six years after his death.

The toddler - who had Down’s Syndrome - starred as Leo Dingle in the ITV soap, but sadly passed away in July 2014 aged three.

52-year-old actor Mark played his on-screen father Marlon Dingle and he has now tweeted a tribute to Harry on what would have been his 10th birthday.

Sharing a sweet picture of Harry wearing a Spiderman costume while sitting on the stairs, he wrote: "On what would have been his 10th birthday, thinking of this little Spider-Man today.

On what would have been his 10th birthday, thinking of this little Spider-Man today. Thinking of the joy he brought to everyone he encountered and of his giddy laughter. Thinking of our prince Harry with love and happy memories. Xxx pic.twitter.com/PYsRQhV237 — Mark Charnock (@markcharnock) February 11, 2021

"Thinking of the joy he brought to everyone he encountered and of his giddy laughter.

"Thinking of our prince Harry with love and happy memories. Xxx."

And friends and followers were quick to comment, with one writing: “Sending love, darling.”

Another said: “Beautiful little boy, Harry will be remembered for always, God bless this wonderful little Spider Man.xxxxx”

“Thinking of you lovely boy x,” wrote a third.

While a fourth added: "Happy Heavenly Birthday Harry, hope you’re having a big party up there God Bless You Little Man. Thoughts and prayers are with your family today xx," with a crying emoji.

Emmerdale shared a tribute to Harry Whittaker back in 2014. Picture: ITV/Emmerdale

And a fifth said: “So lovely you remember him and his achievements in his short life,"

Harry was the nephew of Jodie Whittaker and filmed his last scenes as Leo just weeks before he passed away.

At the time, an Emmerdale spokesman said: "Very sadly we can confirm Harry Whittaker's passing.

"We will all miss him greatly and have offered our sincerest condolences to his family at this very sad time."

There was also a tribute at the end of an episode of the soap which simply read: "For Harry, with love.”

