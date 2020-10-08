Who plays Wendy Posner in Emmerdale?

Wendy Posner is played by Susan Cookson on Emmerdale. Picture: ITV

Who plays Wendy in Emmerdale and what do we know about Susan Cookson? Find out everything...

Wendy Posner and her son Luke are having a tough time on Emmerdale at the moment after learning that Jamie Tate wants to evict them.

But this isn’t the first time Wendy has been caught in the middle of some major drama after arriving in the Dales back in June 2019.

She made her debut to confront Victoria Sugden (Isabel Hodgins) after she accused her son Lee (Kris Mochrie) of rape.

Wendy then reappeared in September last year as Robert Sugden (Ryan Hawley) faced his day in court for the attack on Lee.

She has stuck around ever since, with her son Luke even getting close to Victoria and the pair recently declaring their love for one another.

But who plays Wendy in Emmerdale and what else has she been in? Here’s what we know…

Read More: Coronation Street and Emmerdale unveil plans to return to six episodes a week

Who plays Wendy in Emmerdale?

Wendy is played by actress 55-year-old Susan Cookson.

Susan is thought to live in Sheffield with her two children, Ruari and Dan.

Eagle-eyed Emmerdale fans might recognise the star for her previous role in the ITV soap where she played DI Judy Dove back in 2003.

And she also has a long list of other credits to her name after starting her career in the Ken Loach drama Raining Stones.

Susan Cookson played Marion Logan in Corrie back in 2016. Picture: PA Images

She also starred in Casualty as Julie Day from 1998 until 2000, as well as Fat Friends, Clocking Off, Queer as Folk, Waterloo Road and Land Girls.

Soap viewers will also notice that Wendy played Marion Logan in Coronation Street between 2015 and 2016.

After joining the Emmerdale cast again back in July 2019, Susan said: “I am thrilled and delighted to be joining the community, both on and off screen, that is Emmerdale.

“I am also excited about tackling all the gritty and emotional storylines that are ahead for my character Wendy. I’m thrilled to be playing such a fantastic character.”

Now Read: Emmerdale's Kirin Kotecha recast as he makes shock return for Charity adoption storyline