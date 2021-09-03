The real life Emmerdale couple who got married and divorced - but are now back together

Duncan Preston and Susan Penhaligon got together in 1982. Picture: Getty Images/Shutterstock

Emmerdale stars Duncan Preston and Susan Penhaligon have been together for more than 24 years.

We’re used to watching a whole load of relationship drama over on Emmerdale.

But it turns out two of the stars have experienced their very own soap-style romance over the years.

Yep, Duncan Preston and Susan Penhaligon - who played Doug Potts and Jean Hope - have actually got married, divorced and are now back together again.

Susan Penhaligon was on Emmerdale in 2006. Picture: Shutterstock

The pair actually tied the knot back in 1986, but parted ways in 1992 and filed for divorce.

But the split didn’t last long and they got back together just five years later in 1997.

While they have now been together for 24 years, they haven’t yet remarried.

Duncan made his debut as Laurel Thomas’ dad in 2007 and was a regular on the soap until 2011, before returning in 2014 until 2020.

While Susan starred as the first wife of Bob Hope in the ITV soap back in 2006, whom he married and divorced twice, and is also mum to Dawn and Jamie Hope.

Duncan Preston played Laurel's dad Doug Potts in Emmerdale. Picture: Getty Images

This means the pair actually never crossed paths on set, with Susan leaving a year before her partner joined.

As for their work outside of Emmerdale, Susan is known for her role in 1976 drama series Bouquet of Barbed Wire and she also played Helen Barker in A Fine Romance.

Her film credits include The Land That Time Forgot, The Uncanny and Under Milk Wood.

Duncan has starred in other popular shows such as Holby City, Peak Practice and Surgical Spirit.

Meanwhile, they aren't the only stars who have found romance after appearing on the ITV soap.

Jeff Hordley and Zoe Henry have been together for more than 20 years and now have two adorable children together.

Jeff, 51, is best known as The Dales’ Cain Dingle, while Zoe Henry, 47, plays Rhona Goskirk.

After meeting during their time at drama school, the couple married in 2003 and are now parents to Violet and Stan.

Paddy Kirk actor Dominic Brunt, 51, has also been married to Joanne Mitchell, 49, since 2003.

Joanne has appeared on Emmerdale in various small roles in the past including as the stepmother of Aaron Livesy, Sandra Flaherty.