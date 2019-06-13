The end of RobRon? Emmerdale star Ryan Hawley QUITS Robert Sugden role after five years

13 June 2019, 06:58 | Updated: 13 June 2019, 07:07

Ryan Hawley has quit Emmerdale after five years
Ryan Hawley has quit Emmerdale after five years. Picture: Getty / ITV
Emma Gritt

By Emma Gritt

The actor, one half of Dales couple Robron, will leave the ITV soap later this year according to new reports - and fans are devastated.

Emmerdale actor Ryan Hawley has quit the soap after five years - and fans are devastated.

The 33-year old's character Robert Sugden is one half of the show's most beloved couples with Danny Miller's Aaron Dingle - with their relationship at the heart of some of the programme's biggest storylines.

The Sun reports that Ryan will bid farewell to the Yorkshire-based soap later this year.

Read more: Emmerdale fans devastated as Lisa Dingle dies moments after marrying Zak

Robert Sugden with on-screen husband Aaron Dingle
Robert Sugden with on-screen husband Aaron Dingle. Picture: ITV

A source told the paper: "Emmerdale fans have loved every minute of RobRon’s story, and what Ryan has brought to playing Robert.

“But he has decided to take a break from the show for the foreseeable future and try other projects.

“He will leave later this year, but fans can expect to see him on screen right up until the end of the year. He will be sorely missed.”

Read more: Chas and Paddy actors drop HUGE spoiler about tragic couple's unborn baby

Ryan is the fourth actor to play the troubled farmer's son.

Since he joined the show in 2014, he has been involved in dramatic plots including accidentally murdering his sister-in-law after she took a photo of him kissing then-secret lover Aaron while he was engaged to Chrissie White - who he later had a doomed marriage with.

He was also shot by Ross Barton, impregnated a woman while his future husband was in prison before later attempting to kidnap the tot, as well as two weddings - one symbolic, one legal - to his Dingle hunk.

Read more: EastEnders' Kathy Beale unveils her new Walford gay bar... and we REALLY wanna go

The couple's relationship has had lots of ups and downs - but is this the end?
The couple's relationship has had lots of ups and downs - but is this the end? Picture: ITV

The Sheffield actor has earned a string of awards for the role, including Best Soap Actor at the TV Choice Awards in 2017.

However, it's his romance with Aaron that has most endeared him to fans, who have taken to Twitter in their droves to lament the news.

One wrote: "Okay but what is even @emmerdale without #robron #Emmerdale #ryanhawley Stop this please let it be fake news."

Read more: Inside Corrie's Chris Quinten's luxury holiday with girlfriend FORTY years his junior

Heart.co.uk has contacted Emmerdale reps for comment.

More Emmerdale News

Jamie Tate's secret is finally revealed

Emmerdale spoilers: Jamie Tate has a secret family and they’re about to arrive in the Dales
Lisa and Zak married for a second time on Emmerdale

How long has Emmerdale actress Jane Cox played Lisa Dingle?

Jane has revealed why she's leaving the soap

Emmerdale's Jane Cox reveals why she’s quitting after 23 years as Lisa Dingle
Chas and Paddy

Emmerdale’s Chas and Paddy actors reveal the results of baby scan following baby Grace heartbreak
Gaynor Faye has announced her shock exit from Emmerdale

Emmerdale spoilers: Gaynor Faye reveals Megan Macey's shock exit after seven years

Trending on Heart

Anton made a move on Anna but it didn't go to plan

Love Island fans in hysterics as Anton Danyluk fails to win over Anna Vikili after Sherif's exit
Where can I buy Love Island star Lucie’s polka dot playsuit and black and white lightening bolt swimsuit from?

Where can I buy Love Island star Lucie’s polka dot playsuit and black and white lightening bolt swimsuit from?
EastEnders actor Himesh Patel stars in 'Yesterday'

When is the Yesterday film released, what Beatles songs are featured and who's in the cast?
Hundreds of thousands of Whirlpool tumble dyers have been recalled

Whirlpool tumble dryers recall 500k units after 'great concern' over faulty machines

Lifestyle

Stacey Solomon has opened up about motherhood on Instagram

Stacey Solomon admits she feels 'guilty' for neglecting her older children in candid Instagram post about new baby

Celebrities

Soccer Aid for UNICEF is returning - with new celebs and ex-footballers in the line-up

Soccer Aid 2019: When is it on TV, who's in this year's line-up and can I get tickets?