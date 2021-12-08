Emmerdale fans convinced they've worked out shock twist involving Meena and Manpreet

8 December 2021, 09:38 | Updated: 8 December 2021, 13:44

Emmerdale fans have a theory about Meena and Manpreet
Emmerdale fans have a theory about Meena and Manpreet. Picture: ITV
Emmerdale fans think Manpreet and Meena Sharma are not sisters...

Emmerdale viewers think they’ve worked out how Manpreet Sharma and Meena Jutla are actually related.

Meena has killed four people in the village so far, recently murdering Ben Tucker (Simon Lennon).

She has also committed two off-screen murders and killed village locals Leanna Cavanagh (Mimi Slinger) and Andrea Tate (Anna Nightingale).

Emmerdale viewers think Manpreet is Meena's mum
Emmerdale viewers think Manpreet is Meena's mum. Picture: ITV

But despite not knowing the full extent of her sister’s evil ways, it looks like Manpreet is starting to catch on that Meena could be very dangerous.

However, Emmerdale viewers think there is another twist on the horizon, with many guessing Manpreet is actually Meena’s mum.

Their theory stems from the huge age difference between the pair, with Paige Sandhu - who plays Meena - being 24, whilst Manpreet actress Rebecca Sarker is 45.

“Does anyone think Manpreet could be her mother [and] not her sister… that's why she can't do rejection. And maybe Meena knows… just a thought,” someone wrote on Facebook.

Meena has another victim lined up
Meena has another victim lined up. Picture: ITV

Someone then replied: "I hope not being as Meena had an affair with Manpreet's husband, unless she was with someone else before that - plus she's already got a daughter."

Another person previously wrote on Twitter: “When they first arrived, I always thought Manpreet and Meena were mother and daughter rather than sisters. #Emmerdale @emmerdale.”

Another said: “I'm convinced Meena is Manpreet's daughter, mark my words.”

Manpreet recently married Rishi Sharma after arriving in the Dales back in 2018, so we don’t actually know much about her past.

Manpreet will meet up with Carol in Emmerdale
Manpreet will meet up with Carol in Emmerdale. Picture: ITV

This comes after Emmerdale bosses revealed that Manpreet will actually be Meena’s next murder target.

In a dramatic Christmas storyline, Manpreet meets up with newcomer Carol, who's the sister of Meena's late friend Nadine.

Carol reveals that she always thought Meena had something to do with Nadine’s mysterious death.

But as she starts to investigate her sister’s past, will she be shocked by what she finds?

