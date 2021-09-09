Emmerdale spoilers: Does David Metcalfe die and is he leaving?

Emmerdale's David Metcalfe is in danger again. Picture: ITV

Was David shot in Emmerdale and is he dead? Here's what we know...

Emmerdale viewers watched in horror this week as David Metcalfe (Matthew Wolfenden) was caught up in a dangerous situation.

Russ (Rob Jarvis) pulled out a shotgun and demanded that Victoria Barton (Isabel Hodgins) and Wendy Posner (Susan Cookson) hand over money.

But with David upstairs unaware of the siege, a teaser clip teases someone will be shot.

So, who is shot and will David die? Here’s what we know…

Russ held Vic and Wendy and gunpoint in Emmerdale. Picture: ITV

Does David die in Emmerdale?

It is not clear whether David will be shot in Emmerdale.

A clip for the next instalment of the ITV soap sees David becoming aware of what is happening below him in The Hide.

As he tries to intervene, the gun goes off and it looks like someone will be hurt, but bosses are keeping tight-lipped as to who that will be.

Earlier this week, Vic (Isabel Hodgins) arrived at The Hide in a bid to mend her friendship with David.

After the pair cleared the air, David went upstairs to do some paperwork, while Vic was left to deal with evil Russ.

While Vic agreed to transfer him some cash, Wendy then revealed to Vic his true intentions and he pulled out a gun.

"This is a public place," Wendy said, continuing: "There's people coming and going all the time, how long before somebody sees something?"

Russ replied: "Yeah, well here's hoping no one does, because that makes it more likely they'll get hurt.

"You be grateful it's just the three of us and you pray that it stays that way."

Meanwhile, viewers saw David scanning the papers he needed, while listening to headphones and unaware of the drama.

Will Matthew save Wendy and Vic? Picture: ITV

Victoria told him: "I'm so sorry for whatever you've got yourself into, but this isn't the way to do things, you must realise that."

But he pointed the gun at Victoria.

Things are set to escalate dramatically in upcoming episodes, but we will have to wait to find out who gets shot.

This comes after David recently escaped death at the hands of Meena Jutla (Paige Sandhu).