Emmerdale spoilers: Is Harriet Finch leaving and will she lose her job?

Harriet has quit her job at the church in Emmerdale. Picture: ITV

Is Harriet leaving Emmerdale in 2021? Here's what actress Katherine Dow Blyton has said...

Harriet Finch has become an Emmerdale favourite after making her debut all the way back in 2013.

Actress Katherine Dow Blyton has previously said she worries that ‘her time is up’ soon, but is she leaving? Here’s what we know…

Is Harriet leaving Emmerdale?

It’s not clear what the future holds for Harriet, but the vicar seems to be planning a new start after quitting the church.

Emmerdale viewers will have seen vicar Harriet tell her colleague Charles (Kevin Mathurin) that she’s expecting the Bishop to sack her.

Harriet arrived in Emmerdale back in 2013. Picture: ITV

After deciding to resign, Charles tries to talk her out of leaving, but she is adamant it is for the best.

As she breaks down in tears, Harriet asks Charles to break the news to the Bishop that she’s done with the church for good.

Moira (Natalie J. Robb) later steps in and tells Charles that Harriet is in no state to make such a huge decision about her future.

Meanwhile, actress Katherine Dow Bylton recently said she fears for her character after she got involved in the murder of Detective Inspector Malone.

Dawn killed Malone in self defence, with Harriet helping to bury his body in the local graveyard, before moving it to the grounds of Home Farm.

After her character’s crimes, Harriet told The Sun earlier this month: “You always worry that your days might be numbered.

“There have got to be consequences, whether that happens a year down the line or two years down the line, you can’t get away with murder.”

She added: “But I’ll stay for as long as they want me to stay. I love the show and the role; thank heavens for it.”

Before bagging her role on Emmerdale in 2013, the 56-year-old appeared as Sally Hunter on Hollyoaks between 2001 and 2005.

Katherine has also had minor roles in Coronation Street, The Royal and Where The Heart Is amongst others.

She even previously appeared in Emmerdale as an unnamed Doctor who treated Roy Glover after he severed his fingers.

