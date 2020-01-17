Emmerdale spoilers: Why did Aaron Dingle leave and when will he return?

By Naomi Bartram

Aaron Dingle has left the Dales, but where has he gone and will he be back?

Emmerdale viewers were left in tears when Aaron Dingle made the tough decision to leave the village for a bit.

Speaking to his sister Liv Flaherty (Isobel Steele), Aaron (Danny Miller) admitted: "I need to get away from here for a bit.

"I was speaking to Uncle Zak before and he said Debbie needs a hand with her new place – but I am going nowhere unless you tell me you're sound with it."

Liv then replied: "If you think it's going to make a difference then I'm behind you 100%."

But as actor Danny takes a break from the show, here’s everything you need to know about his characters exit.

Aaron revealed he was leaving the Dales. Picture: ITV

Why did Aaron Dingle leave Emmerdale?

Aaron has been struggling recently, ever since his husband Robert Sugden (Danny Miller) was sent to prison for murder.

Spiralling out of control, he started to turn on people around him and things came to a head when he brought a random man home who then tried to steal his wallet.

His sister Liv then had a seizure in the woods while her brother was nowhere to be seen, which left Aaron racked with guilt.

But after patching things up with his sibling, Aaron was left questioning his place in the village.

Aaron hasn't revealed whether he'll return. Picture: ITV

When will Aaron Dingle return to Emmerdale?

It’s not yet been revealed if, or when Aaron will return to the ITV soap.

Over Christmas, Aaron received a letter from husband Robert in prison, telling him to move on and forget about him for good.

But we have a feeling this isn’t the last we’ll hear of Aaron as he has a lot of ties to the village, including his sister.

What happened to Robert Sugden in Emmerdale?

As viewers will know, Robert is currently in prison on the Isle of Wight, serving a minimum term of 14 years for the murder of rapist Lee Posner.

Robert is currently still alive as he sent a letter to his sister over Christmas, but actor Ryan Hawley confirmed he will not return to the show.