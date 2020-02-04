Who is Emmerdale’s Tracy Metcalfe, is she pregnant and what do we know about actress Amy Walsh?

Who is Tracy Metcalfe actress Amy Walsh? Picture: ITV/PA Images

Is Tracy Metcalfe pregnant on Emmerdale? Everything we know about the character...

Emmerdale’s Tracy Metcalfe has had a rough ride on the ITV soap since joining in 2014.

But what do we know about the actress who plays her and is she pregnant? Here’s everything you need to know.

Who is Emmerdale’s Tracy Metcalfe?

Tracy Metcalfe is the estranged wife of David Metcalfe, the half-sister of Vanessa Woodfield and the daughter of Frank Clayton.

She arrived in the Dales in July 2014, when she was introduced as Sam Dingle's love interest.

Tracy Metcalfe joined Emmerdale in 2014. Picture: ITV

After chatting with Sam via an adult chat line, she ended up staying at Dingle Manor, before conning him out of his money and working for Val Pollard at the B&B.

After leaving the show for a year, she then came back and married David Metcalfe, played by Matthew Wolfenden, in 2016.

Read More: Emmerdale’s Charley Webb reveals she’s ‘getting help’ with kids as she asks for advice on parenting struggle

Is Tracy Metcalfe pregnant in Emmerdale?

Emmerdale’s Tracy has had her fair share of romances in the past, most recently getting close to Nate Robinson.

Before that, she had a short-lived relationship with Pete Barton, with the pair recently rekindling after they admitted they still had feelings for each other.

Read More: Emmerdale’s Belle Dingle and Jamie Tate spoilers: What happened with them on the night of Graham’s murder?

While Tracy is not seemingly pregnant right now, back in 2018 she discovered she was expecting with her ex husband David's baby.

David was pleased at the time, saying: "This is the best thing that could have ever happened to us, please don't do anything stupid.

Amy Walsh plays Tracy Metcalfe. Picture: PA Images

"Just hear me out please. I didn't think this could ever happen after the chemo, I'd given up hope.

"We should have never split up, we should be together. This is a miracle, it's a sign."

But Tracy had to break it to him that she'd already had an abortion.

Who is the actress who plays Tracy, Amy Walsh?

Amy Walsh was born in Bradford, West Yorkshire, on March 27, 1987.

Before joining Emmerdale in 2014, she also enjoyed various theatre roles and was in Hollyoaks Later.

Amy also has two famous siblings - her big sister is Girls Aloud singer Kimberley Walsh, and her oldest sister, Sally, also starred in Emmerdale as Lyn Hutchinson between 1997 and 2000.