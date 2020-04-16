Who plays Vinny’s dad Paul? New Emmerdale actor Reece Dinsdale joins soap as Mandy Dingle’s ex

Who is Vinny’s dad Paul in Emmerdale? And who did actor Reece Dinsdale play in Coronation Street? Find out everything...

Emmerdale recently welcomed a new face to the village in the form of Vinny’s estranged dad Paul Ashdale.

Paul (Reece Dinsdale) made his debut during Wednesday’s episode (April 15th) which saw Mandy Dingle (Lisa Riley) having to hitch a ride in her exes car to make it to Lydia (Karen Blick)’s wedding.

After the surprise reunion, Mandy then lied to her son’s father to keep him away from Vinny (Bradley Johnson).

But as the drama looks set to kick off, soap fans might recognise actor Paul for his previous TV roles. So, who is Reece Dinsdale and where have you seen him before?

Reece Dinsdale has joined Emmerdale as Vinny's dad Paul. Picture: ITV

Who is Vinny’s dad Paul in Emmerdale?

Mandy Dingle comes face-to-face with old flame Paul Ashdale, who is the estranged father of her surrogate son Vinny Dingle who walked out when he was a small child.

But after doing a runner, Paul has unexpectedly returned to turn his families lives upside down.

As the storyline unfolds, details of Paul’s past will slowly unravel, including the real reason he disappeared all those years ago.

Who is actor Reece Dinsdale and what else has he been in?

Reece is a 60-year-old actor from Yorkshire.

Soap fans will recognise him as he previously starred in Coronation Street as Tina McIntyre's (Michelle Keegan) dad, Joe McIntyre.

Reece Dinsdale was Joe McIntyre in Coronation Street. Picture: ITV

He was a character from 2008-2010 and got into a relationship with Gail (Helen Worth), before becoming addicted to painkillers following a back injury.

Joe was killed off in 2010 in a storyline which saw him attempt to fake his own death to escape a loan shark, and he ended up drowning.

Aside from soaps, Reece has had an extensive career in theatre and has also bagged parts in many other TV programmes.

He starred in BBC drama Threads and sitcom Home To Roost. Reece has also made appearances in the likes of Life On Mars, Waterloo Road, Silent Witness, Moving On, Spooks and Taggart.

