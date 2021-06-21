Who does Louis Healy play in Emmerdale?

Louis Healy starred in Emmerdale. Picture: Getty Images/ITV

Who does Denise Welch's son play in Emmerdale?

Louis Healy has followed in the footsteps of his famous parents, joining the cast of Emmerdale back in 2019.

The 20-year-old is the youngest son of Denise Welch and her ex Tim Healy, and his brother Matty is in the band The 1975.

After he landed his first soap role two years ago, his Loose Women star mum Denise shared a snap of her son.

Danny Harrington is played by Louis Healy in Emmerdale. Picture: ITV

She simply wrote at the time: "Louis’ joining @emmerdale @healytymd 👏👏".

But who does Denise Welch’s son play in Emmerdale? Here’s what we know…

Who does Louis Healy play in Emmerdale?

Louis Healy joined Emmerdale as Danny Harrington two years ago.

He is the ex-boyfriend of Sarah Sugden (Katie Hill) who she originally met online in September 2019.

Danny was part of a drug dealing storyline after he asked Sarah to hold on to some drugs for him and she agreed.

Louis Healy is the youngest son of Denise Welch and Tim Healy. Picture: Getty Images

Noah Dingle later found the drugs in Sarah's bag and ended up in hospital after taking them.

In January 2020, Danny attempted to get Sarah to sell drugs for him.

But after being betrayed by her boyfriend, Sarah set Danny up, by leaving the drugs in his jacket and then reported him to the police.

Who is Louis Healy?

Louis was born in Salford in 2001, making him 20-years-old.

Emmerdale was Louis' first big acting job, but he has previously appeared in Doctors, Vera and The Pact.

The young star once spoke about being from a famous family, telling The Mirror: "They don't put any pressure on me but the little bit I probably do feel is the pressure to have a career as successful as my mum and dad, but I like that, I think I've always worked well under pressure and if I know people are going to be judging me it's going to make me do a good job.

"I've already had people saying I've only got a job because of who my mum and dad are.

"There is a bit of a stigma around it, about famous people's kids, but it's good for me to try and disprove that."