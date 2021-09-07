Who did Luke Tittensor play in Emmerdale and where is he now?

Luke Tittensor starred in Emmerdale. Picture: Alamy

What happened to Emmerdale's Luke Tittensor and where is he now?

Emmerdale has seen its fair share of child stars come and go over the years.

And fans of the ITV soap might remember Luke Tittensor who played Daz Eden for six years.

But who is Luke and where is he now? Here’s everything you need to know…

Luke starred on Emmerdale for six years. Picture: Alamy

Who did Luke Tittensor play in Emmerdale?

Former Emmerdale star Luke Tittensor played Daz Eden and made his debut in 2003.

He was the half-brother of Andy Sugden (Kelvin Fletcher) and remained in the ITV soap for six years.

His biggest storylines included his troubled relationship with Andy and his brother's wives Katie Addyman (Sammy Winward) and Jo Stiles (Roxanne Pallett).

He also had his own romantic dramas with Scarlett Nicholls and Andy's adopted sister Victoria Sugden.

Luke was axed from the soap in 2009 after he pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm.

Emmerdale viewers last saw Daz in April of that year when he decided to leave the village when Andy kicked him out when he found out about his relationship with Victoria.

Where is Luke Tittensor now?

Luke looks totally different from his former Emmerdale character now and has long hair and facial hair.

He was snapped in an Instagram photo in 2018 alongside his twin brother Elliott Tittensor and sister.

Elliott is also an actor and starred in Shameless as Carl Gallagher. Luke shared this role in the first series, but Elliott continued to play the role alone after this.

After leaving Emmerdale, Luke continued to act and starred in a guest role on BBC One school drama Waterloo Road in 2010.

He also had credits on Holby City, 2011’s The Body Farm, Our World War in 2014, Moving On in 2014 and the film Madame Bovary in 2014.