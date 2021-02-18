Who plays Dawn Taylor in Emmerdale?

Dawn Taylor is played by Olivia Bromley in Emmerdale. Picture: ITV/Instagram

Who is Emmerdale's Dawn Taylor actress and what do we know about Olivia Bromley?

Things have been heating up for Jamie Tate and Dawn Taylor on Emmerdale recently.

Fans of the soap will know that Jamie (Alexander Lincoln) has developed feelings for Dawn, but she is hesitant to start a new relationship with him.

This is further complicated by the fact pregnant Gabby Tate (Rosie Bentham) is in love with Jamie and was recently left heartbroken when he rejected her.

But who plays Dawn in Emmerdale and what do we know about actress Olivia Bromley?

Who plays Dawn Taylor in Emmerdale?

Dawn Taylor is played by Olivia Bromley and she first appeared on our screens back in April 2018.

Dawn Taylor made her Emmerdale debut in 2018. Picture: ITV

The character was originally introduced for ten episodes as a former drug addict and prostitute who helped Ross Barton (Michael Parr) track down his acid attacker Simon McManus (Liam Ainsworth).

Read More: Emmerdale’s Mark Charnock pays tribute to his late on-screen son Harry

But she proved so popular that ITV bosses cast her as a full-time cast member and she has been on the soap ever since.

After bagging a regular spot on the show, Olivia said at the time: "I'm just really glad we get to look at her backstory because when she came in initially, it was to support Ross's acid attack story. But also she clearly had problems – abuse, drug addiction, and she was involved with a pimp.

"It was clear from the beginning that her heart was in the right place, but we never really got to understand why she was in that situation. I think it's really important to see why this vulnerable woman is where she is.

"I think there will be a deep dive into this woman – into a place where she is trapped in a cycle of addiction and understanding how someone can get themselves into that position. But also how she survived and maybe how she'll be able to get out of it with help and support."

Who is Olivia Bromley?

Olivia Bromley is from Manchester, but she trained at Oxford School of Drama and now lives in Yorkshire.

As well as being an actress, Olivia is also a musician and is part of a five-piece band called Damsen, as well as playing the violin and piano.

The star previously said she always wanted to be an actress, telling Inside Soap she secured a job at a theatre company in Manchester straight after graduating.

Before joining the Emmerdale cast, Olivia appeared in theatre productions including Dracula, Spent, in Soho, and A Midsummer Night’s Dream.

She also had a role in the 2018 feature film, Here Be Dragons.

By the looks of Olivia’s Instagram page, she enjoys hanging out with her friends and family, as well as her adorable dog.

Now Read: Who plays Eric Pollard in Emmerdale and who is he married to in real life?