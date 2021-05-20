Who is poisoning Kim Tate in Emmerdale?

Viewers think they've worked out who's poising Kim Tate in Emmerdale. Picture: ITV

Emmerdale’s Kim Tate has been feeling ill recently, with the villain unaware that someone has been drugging her brandy.

While viewers initially thought Gabby Thomas (Rosie Bentham) was behind it, now it seems someone else is in the spotlight.

But who is actually poisoning Kim Tate and what will happen to her?

Who is poisoning Kim Tate in Emmerdale?

It is unclear who is drugging Kim Tate’s brandy in Emmerdale, but soap bosses seemed to air an incriminating moment on Monday night.

Kim Tate is being poisoned in Emmerdale. Picture: ITV

During the scene, Kim (Claire King) heard someone sneaking around her house before finding Will Taylor.

This left viewers wondering what Will was doing there alone, with many suspecting he could be Kim's poisoner.

"Will must have seen Kim leave, so he can put more stuff in her brandy,” said one person, while another added: "Will is the one spiking Kim’s drink."

Meanwhile, Kim was seen calling her doctor to book in a dementia test, after blood tests didn’t show there was anything wrong with her.

Emmerdale viewers suspect Will Taylor is poisoning Kim Tate. Picture: ITV

And taking advantage of her vulnerability, Gabby convinced Kim she had been giving her cash and that she missed a string of meetings.

“I think Gabby is gonna be reveled as Kim's spiker #Emmerdale,” another viewer wrote.

“@emmerdale ok it’s Gabby who’s poisoning Kim I’m calling it,” said someone else, while a third added: “@emmerdale oh Gabby trying to make out Kim is lending her the money using Alzheimer’s. It’s pretty low.”

Throwing a third suspect into the mix, Dawn Taylor (Olivia Bromley) has also been acting suspiciously.

Gabby Thomas has been manipulating Kim Tate. Picture: ITV

Earlier this month, she was seen wandering around Home Farm in the morning after reuniting with Kim's son Jamie (Alexander Lincoln) and spending the night.

She later started fiddling with the poison-filled decanter of brandy.

"Dawn, you plonker! Your DNA is all over that Drinks canister! (which now means it's way too obvious for it to be her but she'll be framed for it!)" one fan wrote at the time.

"So looks like Dawn will get the blame for poisoning Kim. Then will comes along to say it was him to save Dawn or maybe Gabby has a conscience. Maybe it's none of them," another tweeted.

