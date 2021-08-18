Who is Emmerdale's Sammy Winward? Age, career and lookalike daughter revealed

Sammy Winward starred in Emmerdale. Picture: Instagam/ITV

Who did Sammy Winward play in Emmerdale and what happened to her character Katie Sugden?

Former Emmerdale star Sammy Winward shocked Loose Women fans when she introduced her lookalike daughter.

Sammy explained how her teenager wants to follow in her acting footsteps, before 16-year-old Mia added: "I’ve just got a new agent recently.

"Mum has just said, 'just be polite, be yourself, be respectful to people around you, always have a back up'.

But who is Sammy Winward and what happened to her character in Emmerdale? Here’s what we know…

Sammy Winward left Emmerdale in 2015. Picture: Alamy

How old is Sammy Winward?

Sammy was born on 12 October 1985, making her 35-years-old.

The actress is best known for portraying the role of Katie Sugden between 2001 and 2015.

Sammy - who was born in Bolton - first appeared as Katie at the age of 15, before announcing in November 2014 that she would be leaving to pursue other interests, projects and acting roles.

In 2015, Sammy appeared in the second series of the ITV drama Prey, playing the role of Lucy, the heavily pregnant daughter of prison officer David Murdoch (Philip Glenister).

Sammy Winward played Katie Sugden in Emmerdale. Picture: Alamy

How did Katie Sugden die in Emmerdale?

Emmerdale fans will remember that Katie fell to her death when the floor gave way at Wylie's Farm.

This is shortly after she discovered that Robert Sugden was having an affair with Aaron Dingle while he was due to marry Chrissie White.

Robert then tried to get Aaron to help cover up what had happened to Katie before Andy later found her dead at the farm.

Who is Sammy Winward’s daughter?

Sammy shares daughter Mia with ex husband David Dunn.

She was born in June 2005, before the couple split up in September of that year.

Mia is an aspiring actress and has over 5k followers on Instagram, where she posts selfies and photos with her friends.

During her appearance on Loose Women, Mia said she is best friends with her famous mum, to which Janet Street-Porter asked: "The idea of being friends with my mum I always found a bit creepy. Are there times when you have to put your foot down?"

Sammy then replied: "Oh, of course, 10 times a day.

"Yeah absolutely, there’s a fine line between being mates and having that mother-daughter relationship.

"When we argue, nine times out of 10 it will end up in giggles!"